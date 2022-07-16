A long, strange and wet day at Meadia Heights Golf Club yielded a result that is becoming routine.

Craig Hornberger and Mike Burkhart held on to edge grizzled vets Greg Osborne and Jed Gemmil Saturday, to win the Lanco Better-Ball Championship, presented by Stadel Volvo, for the second straight year and third time overall, all since 2017.

Hornberger, a Manheim Township and Campbell University grad, has now won the Lanco Amateur and Better-Ball for the second straight year.

Hornberger-Burkhart, who are brothers-in-law, shot rounds of 65 and 66 for a 131 total, 11 under par and one better than first-round leaders Osborne, age 68, and Gemmill, 61, who shot 64-68-132.

“It was a long day,’’ Hornberger understated. “We did what we needed to do to get it done.’’

Osborne-Gemmill, playing a group ahead of the champs, nursed the lead through the front nine and a 97-minute weather delay.

It started to turn when Hornberger birdied 11, 13 and 15 after the break, the last with a monster drive and pitch to within three feet.

Osborne and Gemmill, meanwhile, bogied 13, a short-par three, after deliberating over club selection - both hit 9-irons, one long and one short.

They kept slugging, though. Osborne birdied 14 and 15. Critically, both men bogied 16, and that ended up providing the final margin.

It was almost too dark for golf at that point. Hornberger and Burkhart, both bombers, could have all but put it away with a birdie at the par-5 17th. Both messed up their second shots, though, and Hornberger eventually had to make a 4-footer for par.

At 18, a long par-three, both hit superb long-iron shots to around six feet, but both putts barely missed.

Gemmill and Osborne, with hybrid and 3-wood in hands, respectively, got their tee shots on the final green and their Hail-Mary long putts slid barely by.

Pretty good battle, even if it wasn’t head-to-head, and it ended more than seven hours before it began.

“I’m thrilled,’’ Osborne said, before rueing the fact that his team made three bogies Saturday, and bogied little 13 two days in a row.

“In a better-ball, you just can’t afford to do that.’’

There was a three-way tie for third at seven under among Conor Gilbert and Ron Weaver (68-67), Craig and Alan Kliewer (67-68), and Corey Wenger and Garrett Barbush (67-68).

Flight winners: Flight Two - Osborne and Gemmill; Flight Three - Kevin Erb and Eric Buck (71-72-143), and Flight Four - Lawrence Wallick and Dave Howanitz (77-76-153).

The next Lanco event is a big one, the Lanco Open at Bent Creek Aug. 1, where, yes, Hornberger will defend another title.