As a better-ball team, Craig Hornberger and Mike Burkhart have an approach that’s eclectic, but seems to work.

“Go nuts on the back nine,’’ Hornberger said. “That’s normally how it seems to go for us.’’

In 2017, the duo, who happen to be brothers-in-law, came from nowhere to win the Stadel Volvo Lanco Better-Ball with a final round 63 that included a stretch of 10 holes they played 9-under par, including two eagles in three holes, and a stretch within that stretch with six consecutive threes on the scorecard.

They birdied five of the last six holes at Pilgrim’s Oak Saturday to win it again, by two shots over the teams of Mike Turner-Brixton Albert and Thomas Mattaini-John Kitsock.

The champions shot 65-63-128, 16 under par. Six teams shot double-figures under par, and two of those - Mattaini-Kitsock and Matt Wilson-Austin Lauver - weren’t even in the first, or championship, flight.

It was an impressive display on a serious course, especially given the brutal heat and humidity, and a thunderstorm delay of about ninety minutes Saturday.

“As far as public courses in Lancaster County, it’s one of the best,’’ Hornberger said of Pilgrim’s Oak.

“I thought the set-up was pretty fair,’’ Burkhart said. “And the greens were surprisingly soft.’’

Remarkably, Hornberger and Burkhart shot 63 with two bogies, on the par-4 third hole and the par-3 12th. Just standard missed greens and missed up-and-downs.

Burkhart answered 12 with a birdie at 13, then settled in to watch his partner birdie 14, 15 and 17, the last of those a tricky par-3 where Hornberger’s 8-iron flew to the back fringe, spun back a bit and rolled to within four feet.

Once both players got their drives in the fairway at the risk-reward par-5 18th, the title was in their grasp. The converted the birdie when a par, it turned out, would have done it.

It was a lively battle after the rain delay, with the leaders having anywhere from four to nine holes left and the Flight 2 contenders, Mattiani-Kitsock and Lauver-Wilson, playing together five groups ahead of the final groupings.

Both those teams shot 66. Mattiani’s 35-foot, roller-coaster of a birdie putt at 17 took a hard lip-out, and Kitsock’s eagle putt also hit the hole, from about the same distance, at 18.

Turner and Albert birdied four of the last six and briefly led, but were done in by a bogey at that tricky 17th.

Derek McCarty and Connor Sheehan, who won this event in 2019 and 2020, shot 68 Saturday and tied Lauver and Wilson for fourth.

The Fiegers, Chris the father and Christopher the son, shot 65 Saturday and were fifth alone at 11-under 133.

Between 2017 and this year, Hornberger turned pro for a while, and Burkhart didn’t play much golf at all.

In fact, the better-ball will be Burkhart’s only event of the year.

“This is my tournament,’’ he said. “I don’t have a whole lot of time for anything else.’’

Hornberger, meanwhile, won last month’s Lanco Amateur and is now the clear favorite for Lanco Golfer of the Year.

He could lock that up with a win at the Lanco Open, July 30 at Foxchase.