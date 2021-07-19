It’s a measure of Haley Goodling’s status within local women’s golf that it’ll be news when she doesn’t win the Lancaster Ladies City-County Golf Association Amateur.

Don’t hold your breath.

Goodling, 24, made it an unprecedented six in a row Monday, shooting a final-round 76 and a 151 total at Tanglewood Manor.

“I did better than I expected,’’ said Goodling, but she’s said something like that every year, since graduating from Monmouth University, where she was an all-Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference player, and began a career as an accountant.

“I haven’t played much, so I had no expectations. My golf game felt like a mess.’’

It wasn’t, of course. And Goodling faced a new and legitimate challenge this time in the person of Mariel Dorantes, 19, a native of Mexico working in the area as an au pair and hoping to attract the attention of college recruiters.

Dorantes briefly held the lead during Monday’s final round, and hung around until the end. It turned in Goodling’s favor at 14, a par-4 of just 269 yards. Dorantes bogied 14, and Goodling drove to the edge of the green for a two-putt birdie and a critical two-shot swing.

“Other than that, it wasn’t very exciting,’’ said Goodling, who was playing her first tournament of the year. And other than the LLCCGA mixed-team championship next month at Crossgates with her brother Brady it’s likely to be the only one she plays.

“I’m pretty busy, really not into the super-competitive stuff any more,’’ Goodling said. “Mostly I play with friends and for work. I’m really enjoying it.’’

Dorantes finished second at 77-78-155. Former Millersville University golfer Danielle Freed was third at 79-77-156.

Five-time champion and perennial contender Suzette Crandall was alone in fifth at 86-79-165.

Cindy Moore shot 167 to win the first flight by three shots over Joyce Herr. Moore tied for sixth overall.

The second flight went to Cathy Miller (177) by three shots over Cathy Enck. Christine Smith and Cindy Tanner shared third flight honors at 198.

Two players, Jake Heath and Rosa Eshelman, have won the amateur seven times, Heath from 1964-78 and Eshelman from 1972-80.

Next year, presumably, Goodling will try for seven in a row.