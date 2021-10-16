Greg Osborne plays in almost everything on the local amateur golf circuit, and in recent years has contended in most of what he’s played in.

He beat everybody Thursday, when he shot a 72 at Conestoga Country Club to win the 46th Lanco Senior Amateur, sponsored by Charles F. Snyder Funeral Homes.

Osborne edged Craig Kliewer and Brian Groff by a shot. John Barry shot 74 to finish fourth alone.

Kliewer led after an even-par front nine, but a turning point came when Osborne birdied the par-3 11th and Kliewer bogied it. Osborne also birdied 12, a formidable 440-yard par-4, and steered it home.

Groff birdied 15 and 17 to pull even with Kliewer, two behind Osborne, who bogied 18 to decrease the final margin to a single shot.

Osborne also won the Senior in 2010 and 2015, and won the Lanco Better-Ball with Dave Richards in 1997.

Flight winners: age 50-59, John Miller, the former Lanco tournament chairman, by a whopping 10 shots with a 74; 60-69, Rene Boyer, 78; 40-plus, Mike Atkins and Peter Altimare, who both shot 74.