BETHLEHEM - Jim Furyk shot a final-round 65 in the first full-field PGA Tour event of 2022, the Sony Open in Hawaii.

Just a month ago, Furyk played against the young guns in the RBC Heritage in Hilton Head, S.C.

Which should not indicate that Furyk, now 52, is still transitioning from the big leagues to the senior, or Champions, tour. That transition is over.

“There are times in your career when it’s time to turn the page,’’ Furyk said Monday, in an interview at Saucon Valley Country Club, where he played a practice round in advance of next month’s U.S. Senior Open.

“Now, if I really kill one, I can fly (a driver) about 270. That’s not getting it done on the PGA Tour, the way golf has changed.’’

Furyk, a Manheim Township High School grad, got it done on the PGA Tour for a long time. His 17 tour wins include the 2003 U.S. Open and the 2010 Tour Championship, in which he saved par from a bunker to win the event and the season-long FedEx Cup points race, making it an $11.35 million sand save.

He is the only tour golfer ever to shoot a 58 and 59 in competition.

“To be honest, the 59 was a better round of golf,’’ he said. “It was in tough conditions, and I think the next best score was 65.’’

The 58 was pretty nuts, though. He was 11 under par after 12 holes and didn’t birdie a par-5 (“Drove it in a divot.’’) and a drivable par-4.

There was a point, roughly mid-career, when Furyk believed he’d take a few years off in his late 40s, and come back for the Champions Tour when turning 50.

“Then I got to 45, 46 and was playing really well, ranked high in the world, … why stop now?’’ he said.

Then he had surgery on a nagging, repetitive-use wrist injury, followed by a lengthy, start-and-stop rehab.

“It cost me about three years of my career,’’ he said. “I was only playing about 16 times a year, and I missed it. I missed being out there competing.’’

So it was that in 2020, Furyk’s 50th birthday found him ready for something new.

He won the first two Champions’ tour events he played in, one of only three to do that. Last summer he won the U.S. Senior Open, at Omaha Country Club in Nebraska.

Furyk was born in West Chester and grew up in Lancaster County but, surprisingly, had never before played Saucon Valley, which has hosted two previous U.S. Senior Opens, a U.S. Women’s Open and numerous state and regional events.

He said he’s never played well this close to home.

“I think I always tried too hard,’’ he admitted. “I always put a lot of pressure on myself.’’

Again, though, that time has come and gone.

“On the (PGA) tour, at first, I was just trying to stay competitive and keep the job, and then I was trying to create a legacy,’’ he said.

“Playing the Champions’ tour, it’s like a second lease on life. There aren’t many sports you can play in your 50s.

‘It’s still competitive. I still want to beat their rear ends. But there’s also camaraderie, and realizing how lucky we are.’’

The Senior Open will be played June 23-26. Tickets are available at ussenioropen.com.