Two teams share the lead, but not a flight, after the first round of the Lanco Better-Ball Friday at Overlook.

The father-son team Chris Fieger and Chris Fieger, Jr. and first-flighters Brian Rentz and Chris Knox shot eight under-par 62s. They are alone in first place overall and will play together in Saturday’s final group at 11:40 p.m.

The field is divided into three flights by handicap, although the team that shoots the lowest score gets the trophy.

Fieger the father has won about everything there is to win (except the Lanco Amateur) around here, including the Pennsylvania and Philadelphia Senior Amateurs and three Lanco Golf of the Year awards.

But he and his kid are looking for their first win as partners.

“We get out and play a good amount,’’ Fieger, Jr said, although he’s a member at Conestoga Country Club and dad at Heidelberg, in Berks County. “It’s fun. We’ve played enough together that it’s comfortable.’’

Knox, out of Meadia Heights, and Rentz, out of Conestoga, had a bogeyless tour, including birdies on their first three holes of the day (everybody played the back nine first) and four of their last seven.

The Fiegers had a wilder ride, including two bogies and two eagles. They were only even par five holes in, but Senior killed a drive (figured by year or by pound, he’s one of the longest drivers around) and then hit a 9-iron to 10 feet on the 15th, a 472-yard par-5, and made the putt for eagle.

Junior made sizable putts for birdies on the 17th and 2nd (again, their 11th hole of the day). In between, dad had another drive, 9-iron, eagle, this on the short par-5 1st.

Father birdied seven and nine and junior made a key up-and-down par, with his partner in a bit of tree trouble, on the eighth.

A shot behind the leaders at seven-under 63: Shane Glackin/Seth Johnston of Meadia Heights, and Conor Gilbert/Zak Dreacher of Bent Creek.

Gilbert and Drescher had the same birdie-birdie-bogey-par-bogey start as the Fiegers, and then started reeling off birdies, seven of them in their final 13 holes.

Glackin and Johnston, whom Glackin described as “hunting and golfing buddies,’’ didn’t come close to making a bogey, although there were some late-round heroics.

Glackin drove it out-of-bounds on the par-4 eighth (their 17th), so Johnston geared down, drilled a perfect 5-iron down the middle and made a routine par.

On the final hole, Glackin drove it left, under a tree and against a pine cone that left the ball somehow sitting off the ground. He played a superb punch-and-run from there to set up a final birdie.

There is a big, formidable group lurking at five under, including the teams of Craig Hornberger/Mike Burkhart, and Connor Sheehan/Derek McCarty, who between them have won this event five times in the last six years.

It’s an event known for final-round charges and heroics, and Overlook is a ballpark suitable for them.

“I don’t think we’re ever, the times we’ve won, had the lead the first day,’’ Hornberger pointed out.

Lanco Stadel Volvo Better-Ball

At Overlook (par 70)

Championship Flight

Chris Fieger-Chris Fieger, Jr. 62

Shane Glackin-Seth Johnston 63

Conor Gilbert-Zak Drescher 63

Derek McCarty-Connor Sheehan 65

John Kitsock-Thomas Mattiani 65

Craig Hornberger-Mike Burkhart 65

Greg Osbornbe-Casey Osborne 65

Ryan Felpel-Rob Campbell 65

Corey Wenger-Gavin Baer 66

Chris Fairbanks-Mark Naimoli 68

Michael Turner-Brixton Albert 68

First Flight

Brian Rentz-Christopher Knox 62

James Adams-Derek Adams 65

Josh Long-Jason Long 66

Corey Gast-KJ Stutz 67

Zach Ichter-Zach Caruso 68

Ty Book-Jared Kramp 69

Michael Disante-Greg Monk 70

Jared Wills-Masin Wills 70

Ken Phillips-Donald Burgess 70

Scott Greiner-Jeff Conklin 71

Gebriel Skolnick-Josh Lawson 73

Second Flight

Matt Harnish-Jeff Clifford 68

Matt Carta-Kyle Domoto 69

Lawrence Wallick-Michael Foley 70

Matt Campbell-Tim Gundlach 71

Matt Markey-Ben Delia 71

Jim Mastromatteo-Jeff Wintersteen 73

Alex Good-Austen Lambert 74

Damon Heller-Casey Buch 74

Jim Terry-Charles Snyder 76

Dan Behmer-Chris Irvin 80

Ariff Sumar-Pahn Sisay 88

Brett Sturman-David Lombardi 95