Shaun Fedor prepared for his upcoming college golf season in an ideal way Sunday.

Fedor, a junior at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, made a couple of clutch, downhill and/or sidehill putts to win the Lanco Brent L. Miller Match Play championship at Lancaster Country Club.

Fedor edged Connor Sheehan, one up in the final, largely by making nervy par putts of about six feet at the 17th hole and 7-8 feet on 18.

“The putter still needs some work,’’ Fedor said after winning the match play for the second time in three years. “But making ones like that are a step in the right direction.’’

Ken Phillips won the senior division in a final that was, if anything, even more dramatic. Phillips hit iron shots to within tap-in birdie range on 17 and the first hole of a sudden-death playoff to pull out a one-up win over John Barry.

Fedor was two-down to the steady Sheehan, who has won six Lanco titles since 2018, through 11 holes Sunday.

“Connor’s so solid,’’ Fedor said, “I knew I couldn’t get more than two down.’’

It started to turn at the 12th, a downhill par three fronted by a creek, with a severe, back-to-front sloped green and the pin in front on this day.

Fedor won that hole by making slightly less of a mess of it, after both players spun their tee shots back into the water.

Fedor recovered from a tee shot into deep rough at 13 to make an up-and-down par and tie the match.

At the tough 15th, Fedor sent his second shot far over the green and faced a near-impossible third to a back pin and another severe green. His bump-and-run from there was short, but he executed a deft little chip from there to halve the hole with bogey.

The next two holes were halved, and both players hit the 18th in regulation, but faced vicious birdie putts because there’s almost no other kind of that expansive, sloping surface.

Fedor won it by managing to two-putt, again, by coaxing home a delicate downhiller.

“It was a great match,’’ he said. “I did struggle a little this summer, but I kind of went back to a couple things that worked for me in the past, and now I’m pretty excited.’’

Phillips, 62, is one of the area’s most accomplished players in a career that goes back to Conestoga Valley High School in the 1970s.

He hasn’t been playing as much lately, but started to see some results recently, including a top 10 in the Lanco Open and top 20 in the Pennsylvania Golf Association Senior Amateur.

“John probably would have beat me in medal play,’’ Phillips said, “but I’m playing OK, and it was a great match.’’