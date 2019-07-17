The top of the leaderboard matched last week’s results as the Lancaster County Junior Golf Tour ran a race against Mother Nature at Fox Chase Golf Club Tuesday afternoon.
Garrett Engle won the Boys Gold Division at the LCJGT’s Trout, Ebersole & Groff, LLP Shootout event, shooting five-under par with a 67, while Paige Richter took first place in the Girls Gold Division, finishing four-over with a 76.
Both players won their season debuts on the tour last week at the River Rock Academy Junior, but Engle’s path back to victory took a different shape after he coasted to the finish line a week ago.
“I didn’t play very well, if we’re being entirely honest,” he said. “I didn’t have anything near my best stuff all day.”
Whatever stuff Engle brought, it was good enough to win the event by eight strokes.
But Engle, a Harrisburg native, did seem to be pressured more than usual. He was visibly frustrated with himself at points on the front nine, as he failed to enter any sort of rhythm.
He was slowed by younger players on the course in a shotgun style event. A fast-mover, Engle played the slow game until the course cleared up in front of him, sitting tied for the lead after his first nine holes.
“I get tight pretty quickly,” Engle said. “So I’ve just got to stay loose...It’s hard to stay focused during, 5-to-15 minute [pauses].”
An eagle on 7 sprung Engle to what became a dominating finish. A par-five, he landed near the edge of the green on his second shot and sunk a long eagle putt that he finished off with a fist pump.
Engle was five-under over the final nine holes he played, after starting the event on 16. He said he felt pushed by the field, which had remained close with Engle, the top-ranked high school player in Pennsylvania, through the early going.
Down the stretch, nobody could hang with Engle, who made up for three bogeys with an eagle and six birdies. Henry Pilliod and Graham Calhoun finished tied for second place at three-over for the day.
Similarly, Richter depended on a strong finish to carry herself to a second consecutive tour victory.
Richter, of Camp Hill, found herself behind the field early after a triple-bogey on 14, her fourth hole of the day.
She bogeyed 15 and 16 before she finally settled in, notching two consecutive birdies thereafter.
Richter played the front nine almost perfectly, with a bogey, a birdie and seven pars to show for it.
That helped her close down a win over Amanda Gerrish, who finished three strokes behind at seven-over to take second. That hasn’t always been an easy task for Richter.
“Lately, I’ve been overcoming that,” she said. “Now, my distance helps me with that. If I have a wedge in my hand, I’ll just be like, ‘alright, stick it close and stick the putt.’”
The Girls Futures Division, which plays nine holes, was decided by a playoff, with Charli Troxell and Piper Smith both shooting a 45. Troxell took home the win on the second playoff hole.
The Boys Futures Division had no such drama, as Miles McGinty took home the win with a 44. Elle Overly won the Girls Silver Division by shooting an 83.
From there, the rain complicated things. The skies opened up before the Boys Silver and Bronze Divisions could finish their round.
Tournament director Jon Chroinster said the winners in those events would be announced Thursday, based on common holes played.