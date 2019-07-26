Garrett Engle had spent the first two holes of his playoff against Derek McGlaughlin playing defense.
Conservative golf had been all Engle needed to claim three easy wins in three events on the Lancaster County Golf Tour this year, but at Friday’s Tour Championship, McGlaughlin forced Engle to play aggressive.
Playing the hole one at Lancaster Country Club for the third time on the day, Engle used his driver off the tee for the first time. He nailed his approach, and sunk a long birdie putt to beat McLaughlin, claiming the Boys Gold Division title after both players shot a 75 in regulation, while Kayla Maletto shot an 88 to win the Girls Gold Division.
“I didn’t want to let it get much further than that,” Engle said. “I was waiting the entire time for a putt to win it and I finally got it and took advantage of it.”
Engle, of Harrisburg, is the top-ranked high school boys player in Pennsylvania and hasn’t lost on the LCJGT since July 17, 2017 — a streak spanning seven events entering Friday’s action.
But as the LCJGT field struggled with a challenging course, McLaughlin applied the pressure on Engle.
Playing in the day’s final group, Engle and McLaughlin battled down the back nine. McLaughlin briefly took a one-stroke lead when Engle bogeyed 15, but McLaughlin bogeyed 16 to give the advantage away.
The deadlock persisted onto the 18th green, where Engle sunk a mid-range putt to save par and force a playoff at five-over, letting loose an emphatic fist pump as he did so.
“Pressure golf is my favorite golf to play,” Engle said. “There’s nothing like it. You can’t simulate it. There’s nothing like being under pressure.”
With his win, Engle secured the LCJGT’s Boys Gold Division points championship as well.
Regulation was sufficient to decide a Girls Gold Division victor, though it wasn’t for lack of drama.
Maletto, of Sinking Springs, took a one-stroke lead over Hannah Barrett to the tee on the 18th hole, securing the win with a bogey while Barrett suffered a triple-bogey.
For Maletto, who finished 18-over for the day, mental endurance was the key.
“I don’t get angry when I mess up,” she said. “I laugh it off.”
She “blew up” on hole seven, a par-five, needing nine shots. But she recovered nicely from there, finishing the day with seven one-putts and 11 two-putts.
Like Engle, Maletto used the win to secure her place at the top of the Girls Gold Division standings for the season.
Brant Bomberger won the Boys Silver event Friday, posting an 85.