Look out for Manheim Township junior Andrew Bilson when the Lancaster Lebanon League golf season begins in a few weeks.

Bilson shot 68 at Lancaster Country Club Friday to win the Lancaster Country Junior Golf Tour’s season-ending Tour Championship, presented by Puask & Associates Realty.

Bilson averaged just under 81 per round last fall for the Blue Streaks, but “he’s just gotten better all summer,’’ according to LCJGA Tournament Director Jon Chronister.

Bilson has also ventured outside the area, finishing third in the Hurricane Junior Tour’s Pennsylvania Spring Open and qualifying for the Notah Begay III Boys Jr. Golf National Championship, to be played in Louisiana in November.

Trevor Snyder of Dover in York County finished second to Bilson Friday with a 71. Snyder won the LCJGA’s season-long points title in the Boys’ Golf Division, although Bilson had the Tour’s best stroke average at 74.

The girls’ gold division title Friday went to Brooke Graham of Carlisle and Boiling Springs High, who shot 76. She edged Warwick sophomore-to-be Elle Overly by a shot.

For the season, Overly and Piper Smith, who’ll be a freshman at Township, had the division’s best scoring averages, 79.5 and 79.71, respectively.

The boys’ silver division Friday went to Lawson Leeper of York, who shot 77 and won by 14 shots.