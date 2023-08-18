Zak Drescher played some early-morning golf Friday, posted a score and and hit the road with his new wife for a weekend out of town.

He left behind a Lanco Mid-Amateur Championship, presented by Lancaster Hyundai, drained of all suspense.

Drescher shot 64, eight under par, at Foxchase for a four-shot win in an event open to golfers age 25 and over from Lancaster and York Counties and members of the Harrisburg District Golf Association.

“The ball-striking has been really good this year,’’ said Drescher, by telephone from his car. “Today, the wedges were really good.’’

Thanks largely to precise wedge play, Drescher toured Foxchase’s’ front nine in 30 strokes, five under par, with the length of the birdie putts under 15 feet. Combined.

It would not have been unreasonable, at that point, to think about a crazy number, even something under 60.

“That never crossed my mind,’’ said Drescher, who pointed out that the back nine at Foxchase is a par-37. “That would have taken something really crazy, like (eight) more birdies.’’

He did make four more, including some putts in the 12-15 foot range, but also bogied the 16th, where he regretted hitting 2-iron off the tee, leaving a 195-yard second to a 408-yard par-4.

“Probably should have hit a 3-wood,’’ he said.

Rij Patel, a former Harvard University golfer from Hunt Valley, Maryland who plays out of Country Club of York, finished second with a four-under 68.

Patel played with Drescher and was staying with him until he double-bogeyed the par-3 sixth. He responded with an eagle on the par-5 seventh, but played the final 11 holes “just,’’ two under, which must have felt pedestrian compared to what this other guy in his group was doing.

Lanco Open champion Corey Wenger was in a group tied for third, at 71, with Brian Groff, Brady Erb, Thomas Mattaini and Axel Hartman.

Drescher is a former Hempfield and Campbell University golfer who had a remarkable run in Lanco events from 2007-12, winning four Lanco Amateurs, two Opens, one Match Play and a Better-Ball.

After college he briefly turned pro, left the area, returned with his amateur status reinstated, and seems to have gotten his groove fully back this summer. He won the Better-Ball last month with Conor Gilbert, reached the final of the Match Play (losing to Craig Hornberger) and had top-10s in the Golf Association of Philadelphia Mid-Amateur and Patterson Cup.

He’s likely now in the discussion for Lanco Player of the Year despite missing this year’s Amateur and Open due to his wedding and honeymoon.

Two events remain on the Lanco schedule: The Senior Amateur, Sept. 8 at Foxchase, and the War of the Roses, a Ryder Cup-style team competition with York County, scheduled for Sept. 23-24 at Conestoga Country Club.