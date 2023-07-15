Zac Drescher and Conor Gilbert look like a golf partnership that’s built to last.

Their tournament debut was a hit. Drescher and Gilbert shot 61 Saturday and Overlook to earn a two-shot win in the Lanco Better-Ball.

Their 124 total, 16 under par, was two better than runners-up Shane Glackin and Seth Johnston, who played with the champs, made them work for it, and shot 63-63-126.

“It was a ham-and-egg performance,’’ said Gilbert. “I got it going on the front nine. On the back, Zac took over.’’

The day started to turn for the winners on the par-4 14th (actually the fifth hole of the day, since everyone played the back nine first). Gilbert drove in the trees but then delivered, “maybe the best shot of my life.’’

It was a 6-iron with a 50-yard slice that came to rest four feet from the hole.

“I told him, ‘I don’t have that shot, but if you do, go for it,’ ’’ Drescher said. “And, he made the putt. That got us going.’’

They were rolling, but so were others, and at one point the leader board was bunched up with not only Johnston/Glackin but first-round co-leaders Chris Fieger and Chris Fieger Jr.; 2021 and ’22 winners Craig Hornberger and Mike Burkhart; 2019 and ’20 winners Connor Sheehan and Derek McCarty; Greg and Casey Osborne; and Corey Gast and KJ Stutz, winner’s of this year’s Lanco Scramble, who shot 62 Saturday.

Gilbert and Drescher birdied 15, 17, 18 and then the first hole, their 10th. Glackin and Johnston kept firing, despite a critical bogey on the par-4 third, and soon it was essentially down to one foursome.

“It did get a little bit like match play,’’ Drescher said.

Johnston made sizable, clutch putts for birdies at six and seven. Drescher had shortes, but effectively longer, thanks to Johnston, putts on the same holes and - again, think match play – coolly knocked them in.

Both sides parred in.

“I was making 20-footers, and he was making 10-footers on top of me,’’ Johnston said. “I’m thinking, come on, man. I can’t shake this guy.’’

Hornberger and Burkhart shared third with the Fiegers at 13 under. The Osbornes and Gast/Stutz shared fifth at 11 under.

Drescher, 34, played D1 college golf at Campbell University. He has won a slew of Lanco events, but none lately before Saturday. Gilbert, 30, won the Lanco Scramble a year ago with Elliot Foster. He played at Millersville, and will be inducted into the school’s Athletic Hall of Fame in October.

“I’m not in any halls of fame,’’ Drescher said.

OK, but let’s see how this partnership plays out. They’ll play in the Golf Association of Philadelphia better-ball next month and, according to Gilbert, “There’s more to come, that’s for sure.’’