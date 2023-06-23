Friday’s golf was the kind of golf, grinding out a score under trying conditions, David Denlinger used to do for a living.

He was a pro then, spending three years on PGA Tour LatinAmerica. He’s newly an amateur again, but the work seemed familiar as Denlinger delivered a three under-par 68 to grab the lead after a rainy first round of the Lanco Amateur Championship at Meadia Heights.

“I guess it’s just trusting the old instincts,’’ said Denlinger after taking a one-shot lead over Connor Sheehan. “It’s kind of nice to go play with no expectations, knowing my income isn’t related to the score.’’

It was a long, rainy and gloomy day on the course that’s famously tricky in perfect weather. But everybody finished round one Friday. The cut, to the low 30 plus ties, was at 82, 11 over par.

Denlinger, 32, is a former PIAA champion for Lancaster Mennonite, and played D-1 college golf at Charleston Southern. He has a wife and a baby and a career in financial services and his amateur status back.

He said he doesn’t play much, and he did hit a couple loose shots, like a second shot into a creek on the par-5 11th, and a drive into the trees at 15.

In those two cases and a couple others, Denlinger got up-and-down from 60-68 yards to make birdie or save par.

“I guess I am, kind of (a short-game guy),’’ Denlinger said. “I enjoyed practicing the short game more than any other part of the game.’’

He admitted, though, that right now, with all the diaper-changing and market valuations, he isn’t practicing at all.

Sheehan, the former Millersville University star, won this event three straight years fron 2018-20. He made 14 pars Friday. One of those was salvaged at 11 where, like Denlinger, he hit a shot in the water.

Other than that, “It was a pretty boring round,’’ Sheehan said.

Sheehan made some putts, like a 15-footer for birdie at the 10th, a 20-footer to a severe hole location to save par at 12, a 10-footer to save par at 15, and another par save, at the tough, par-3 18th from a bunker, with a downhill 8-footer.

Sounds exciting enough.

Not as exciting was the torrid start of Ryan Felpel, which included a hole-in-one on the par-3 second hole, and a 50-foot putt for an eagle at the par-5 sixth.

Felpel played a little later than Denlinger and Sheehan, and the rain got heavy as he wobbled down the stretch to shoot 75, good for a tie for ninth.

Felpel has a flair - he also had a hole-in-one in the 2019 War of the Roses, the Lancaster-vs.York Ryder-Cup style team match.

Ryan Dornes, the former Manheim Township and Penn State star, is alone in third place after birdieing 18 to shoot 70.

Last year’s winner and Lanco Golfer of the Year Craig Hornberger shot 72, good for fourth place alone, a shot better than Aaron Fricke, formerly of Garden Spot and Drexel University, who double-bogied 18.

Denlinger, Sheehan and Dornes will play together in Saturday’s final threesome, at about noon.

Lanco golf events are open to the public, free of charge.

Results

Lanco Amateur Championship

At Meadia Heights (par 71)

David Denlinger 68

Connor Sheehan 69

Ryan Dornes 70

Craig Hornberger 72

Aaron Fricke 73

Logan Hess 74

Jonathan Ressler 74

Brady Erb 74

Trey Kuntz 75

Ryan Felpel 75

Shaun Fedor 75

Conor Gilbert 76

Bobby Lugiano 76

Greg Osborne 76

Brandon Hartranft 77

Marc Oliveri 77

Mason Wills 77

Trey Rios 77

Dave Richards 78

Ray Sheedy 79

Zachary Ichter 79

Derek McCarty 79

Ken Phillips 79

Seth Johnston 80

Brixton Albert 80

John Barry 80

Brian Groff 81

Dan Burton 81

Trevor Pope 82

Corey Wenger 82

Peter McKernan 82

Michael Stengel 82

Shane Glockin 82