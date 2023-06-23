Friday’s golf was the kind of golf, grinding out a score under trying conditions, David Denlinger used to do for a living.
He was a pro then, spending three years on PGA Tour LatinAmerica. He’s newly an amateur again, but the work seemed familiar as Denlinger delivered a three under-par 68 to grab the lead after a rainy first round of the Lanco Amateur Championship at Meadia Heights.
“I guess it’s just trusting the old instincts,’’ said Denlinger after taking a one-shot lead over Connor Sheehan. “It’s kind of nice to go play with no expectations, knowing my income isn’t related to the score.’’
It was a long, rainy and gloomy day on the course that’s famously tricky in perfect weather. But everybody finished round one Friday. The cut, to the low 30 plus ties, was at 82, 11 over par.
Denlinger, 32, is a former PIAA champion for Lancaster Mennonite, and played D-1 college golf at Charleston Southern. He has a wife and a baby and a career in financial services and his amateur status back.
He said he doesn’t play much, and he did hit a couple loose shots, like a second shot into a creek on the par-5 11th, and a drive into the trees at 15.
In those two cases and a couple others, Denlinger got up-and-down from 60-68 yards to make birdie or save par.
“I guess I am, kind of (a short-game guy),’’ Denlinger said. “I enjoyed practicing the short game more than any other part of the game.’’
He admitted, though, that right now, with all the diaper-changing and market valuations, he isn’t practicing at all.
Sheehan, the former Millersville University star, won this event three straight years fron 2018-20. He made 14 pars Friday. One of those was salvaged at 11 where, like Denlinger, he hit a shot in the water.
Other than that, “It was a pretty boring round,’’ Sheehan said.
Sheehan made some putts, like a 15-footer for birdie at the 10th, a 20-footer to a severe hole location to save par at 12, a 10-footer to save par at 15, and another par save, at the tough, par-3 18th from a bunker, with a downhill 8-footer.
Sounds exciting enough.
Not as exciting was the torrid start of Ryan Felpel, which included a hole-in-one on the par-3 second hole, and a 50-foot putt for an eagle at the par-5 sixth.
Felpel played a little later than Denlinger and Sheehan, and the rain got heavy as he wobbled down the stretch to shoot 75, good for a tie for ninth.
Felpel has a flair - he also had a hole-in-one in the 2019 War of the Roses, the Lancaster-vs.York Ryder-Cup style team match.
Ryan Dornes, the former Manheim Township and Penn State star, is alone in third place after birdieing 18 to shoot 70.
Last year’s winner and Lanco Golfer of the Year Craig Hornberger shot 72, good for fourth place alone, a shot better than Aaron Fricke, formerly of Garden Spot and Drexel University, who double-bogied 18.
Denlinger, Sheehan and Dornes will play together in Saturday’s final threesome, at about noon.
Lanco golf events are open to the public, free of charge.
Results
Lanco Amateur Championship
At Meadia Heights (par 71)
David Denlinger 68
Connor Sheehan 69
Ryan Dornes 70
Craig Hornberger 72
Aaron Fricke 73
Logan Hess 74
Jonathan Ressler 74
Brady Erb 74
Trey Kuntz 75
Ryan Felpel 75
Shaun Fedor 75
Conor Gilbert 76
Bobby Lugiano 76
Greg Osborne 76
Brandon Hartranft 77
Marc Oliveri 77
Mason Wills 77
Trey Rios 77
Dave Richards 78
Ray Sheedy 79
Zachary Ichter 79
Derek McCarty 79
Ken Phillips 79
Seth Johnston 80
Brixton Albert 80
John Barry 80
Brian Groff 81
Dan Burton 81
Trevor Pope 82
Corey Wenger 82
Peter McKernan 82
Michael Stengel 82
Shane Glockin 82