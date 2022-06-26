At the top of the leaderboard, round one of the 70th Lanco Amateur, presented by Trout CPA, was a cruise.

Round two was a wrestling match with golf.

Craig Hornberger won both, coaxing home a par putt on the 18th hole to win his second straight Lanco.

He shot 73 Sunday at Crossgates Golf Club to go with Saturday’s 65 for a seven under-par total of 137, two better than first-round leader Connor Sheehan (64-75-139).

Hornberger, 27, played at Manheim Township and Campbell (N.C.) University before turning pro. He was a member of the PGA Tour LatinAmerica in 2018, before getting his amateur status back.

The local golf fraternity may want to contest that decision.

A year ago, Hornberger won the Lanco Amateur, Open and Better-Ball, and the Lancaster Country Club championship, which was everything he played in.

So when’s the last time he played in a tournament he didn’t win?

“2020?’’ he offered.

“It’s awesome to win this,’’ he said. “Now that I’m settled, have a full-time job I enjoy, the Lanco stuff means a lot. There are a lot of great players in the field.’’

Hornberger fits the modern prototype, hitting it high and long with a complete overall game.

When first-round leader Connor Sheehan played the front nine Sunday in 39, including an out-of-bounds tee shot on the par-4 second, Hornberger’s lead was three shots. It grew to four when he drove the green on the par-4 11th for a two-putt birdie.

Golf started putting up a fight, though.

Hornberger hit three-wood on the green at 12, another short and eccentric par-4. Then he four-putted.

“Seve Ballesteros four-putted once and somebody asked him how he did it,’’ Hornberger said. “He said, I miss, I miss, I miss and I make.

“It’s golf. Sometimes you do stupid stuff.’’

Hornberger had another short-game lapse at the par-3 17th, missing the green left and turning that into a double bogey. It meant Sheehan, despite struggling by his standards, went to the par-5 18th a shot back.

Both men hit irons off the tee on the risk-reward par-5, and laid up with their second shots. Sheehan’s wedge third landed near the hole but took a vicious first bounce 30-feet beyond.

Hornberger also had a longish birdie putt, and had to stand over a four-footer to protect the last stroke of the lead he’d built. Similarly, two holes after the four-putt, he stood over a downhill five-footer for a birdie at 14, with Sheehan already having made birdie.

“There was a little more wind today, but really, it’s golf,’’ he said. “Different every day. It was a little pressure here and there, but if you do something stupid, move on. There’s nothing else you can do.’’

The day’s best rounds were shot by two guys, Aaron Fricke and Rick Wise, who quietly made big enough moves Sunday to rue what happened Saturday.

Fricke shot 68 to finish third alone at 140. He double-bogied two par-5s Saturday.

“And one of them was without a penalty shot,’’ he said. “Just stupid mistakes.’’

Wise, 59, plays Crossgates as often and as well as anybody, noticed some weirdness with his driving Saturday.

“Pop-up draws,’’ he said. “I never do that.’’

On the seventh hole, Wise’s son and caddie Tyler noticed that the driver’s face was cracked. Wise was able to call a buddy who had the same driver, switch heads on the same shaft and play on to a three-under 69.

He tied for fifth, at 143, with Shaun Fedor, a Manheim Township/IUP golfer who always contends, and three-time champion Jarred Texter, whose Sunday move (three under after 10) was slowed by a drive into the trees and triple bogey at the 11th.

The Lanco gang will reconvene for the Better-Ball, July 15-16 at Meadia Heights.