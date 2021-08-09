Connor Sheehan of Lancaster is tied for 169th place after one round of the U.S. Amateur Golf Championship.

That’s not as bad as it sounds.

The format for the event, which plays out this week near Pittsburgh, is 36 holes of stroke play Monday and Tuesday, after which the low 64 scorers, out of a field of 312, play a single-elimination match play bracket.

The matches are at venerable Oakmont Country Club, but the stroke play is one round at Oakmont and one at the nearby Longue Vue Club.

The disparity in difficulty is huge; there were 58 rounds of par or better Monday at Longue Vue, including a 63 and three 64s. There were two - even par and one under - at Oakmont.

Sheehan played Oakmont and shot 75, five over par, 43rd among the half of the field that played Oakmont. The average score at Oakmont Monday, for the strongest field in amateur golf, was over 77.

He played the back nine first and was chugging along at even par when he hit a stretch of five over par in four holes, including a double-bogey on the devilish short par-4 17th.

Other than that stretch, he played one of the toughest courses on Earth, with a major-championship setup, even par.

He’ll get a shot at Longue Vue starting at 9 a.m. Tuesday.