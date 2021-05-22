The column is going to annoy some of you, especially those who have tried with any seriousness to play golf.

Chris Fieger, Jr., of Denver, accepted the Lancaster County Golf Association’s Player of the Year Award last week, for 2020, for the fifth time. Fieger is the Pennsylvania Golf Association Senior Amateur Champion.

He has won the Golf Association of Philadelphia Senior Amateur in 2019 and 2020. There are a lot of good golfers in the Philly region, senior and otherwise, and Fieger has beaten them, for GAP and Philadelphia Publinks Golf Association championships, often enough that to list them all would risk tedium.

He qualified for the U.S. Senior Am in 2019, and then the match-play portion of that event. He earned a berth in the 2020 British Senior Amateur and planned to make the trip to England before the coronavirus intervened.

He won the Lanco Open in 2020, has won the Lanco Mid-Amateur (which now includes Berks, Dauphin and York Counties) three times, the Lanco Match Play twice, and reached the final five times, in an event that has existed only since 2009.

You get the idea.

Now for the confounding part.

Fieger is a weekend golfer. He’s 58 years old.

His job, as a regional sales manager for a Michigan-based company that makes industrial cutting tools, has him on the road virtually every Monday-through-Thursday, often living in hotels and putting 40,000 miles a year on his car.

He very rarely plays casual golf during the work week, even with clients. He has chronic issues with his back and left shoulder typical of a man, and especially a golfer, his age.

So he never practices. He “works on his game,’’ only in rounds at local public courses. Foxchase is as close as he comes to a home course.

Doesn’t seem to spoil him for the tough tracks. He won the state senior last year with a 68 at Stonewall, a terrific test in rural Berks County near Morgantown. Both his Lanco Match Play wins were at Lancaster Country Club.

He’s not a big man, but he’s a new-age bomber with the driver. Unlike a lot of good senior players, he’s more ball-striker than scrambler. Fieger tied for fourth in the inaugural Pennsylvania Senior Open two weeks ago, at 73-72-145, despite using 37 strokes with the putter in round one, at formidable Lehigh Country Club.

There are a lot of Lancaster County golfers, now of senior age, who’ve had long, distinguished amateur careers: King Knox, current Lanco Senior champ Craig Kliewer, Ken Phillips, Marlin Detweiler, Dave Richards, Ron Weaver, et al. Some of them probably had better resumes than Fieger 10 or 20 or 30 years ago.

Fieger admits that at one point, in early adulthood, “I hated the game.’’

He was a very good junior player, around Philly, finished 10th in the PGA National Junior while in high school and played on the golf team at Temple University.

But his game sagged near the end of his college career, and then came work and marriage and fatherhood and it all pushed golf off even the back burner.

“I can see it happening to a lot of the guys around here right now,’’ Fieger said last week. “It’s just the stages of life that you go through.

“As a senior, we have the advantage of being able to play in more tournaments. Usually the young guys don’t have as much vacation built up, are more stretched for time.’’

Then Fieger’s sons grew old enough to start playing. Fieger fell back in love with the game, and it has enthusiastically loved him back.

There are still big targets. Last year’s state senior title means he’s exempt for this year’s Pennsylvania Amateur, in July, at iconic Merion, with his son caddying.

Remarkably, Fieger has not won the Lanco Amateur, which is a scaled-down version of Arnold Palmer never winning the PGA.

Another crack at it comes next month at Highlands of Donegal.

“I’m definitely going to play in it every year until I’m not physically able,’’ he said.

Don’t hold your breath.