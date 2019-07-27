Let’s say you want to work outside, get some exercise, make good money and fund your education.
You could join the military. Or, for a shorter-term commitment that includes networking with successful people, you could caddie.
“It’s the best summer job a kid could have,” said Chris North, a veteran Class A caddie at Lancaster Country Club.
There are caddies who do it as a full-time, adult living. One of them at LCC, Matt Bednarski, used to work for Bubba Watson and others on the PGA Tour.
But the rank-and-file of local loopers largely consists of high school and college kids, making more money, certainly more per hour, than they could in the typical run of fast-food and retail summer jobs.
And the potential benefits, now more than ever, go far beyond the paycheck.
North started caddying at Lancaster Country Club at age 14. Through the Golf Association of Philadelphia’s Platt Scholarship program and the In Gee Chun/Lancaster Country Club Educational Foundation, he’s receiving $20,000 to fund his senior year this fall at Penn State, where North is studying golf management.
He’s had two internships with the Professional Golfers’ Association of America, and was part of the tournament operations crew at the PGA Championship in May.
Aaron Fricke was the Lanco Golfer of the Year in 2017. He’s been caddying at LCC since age 14. At one point he and both his brothers were Platt Scholars.
“As you can imagine, a very big financial deal for my family,” he said.
He’s caddied for LPGA pro Paula Creamer, Brandon Graham of the Philadelphia Eagles (”Not a very good golfer. Very nice guy, though.”) and in a group that included Jim Furyk, on a day when Furyk hit every fairway and 17 greens in regulation at LCC, and chipped in for birdie on the green he missed. Easiest 67 ever, according to Fricke.
“He wasn’t really grinding on the putts,” he said.
You don’t need to aspire to a career in the golf industry, be a golfer or even know anything about the game (at first) to caddie. Understanding the sport is less important than understanding people.
“It helped with just talking with adults,” said former caddie Lex Fogle, now a Practice Development Manager with GE Capital in Pittsburgh.
“You get a little bit of sports psychology, sales, business and humor. You develop the ability to be a teenager but also be a professional.”
Fogle was also a Platt Scholar. He played on the golf team at Washington and Jefferson College, and connections he made as a caddie, notably with L.C.C. member and W&J alumnus Rory Connaughton, helped jump-start his career.
“(Connaughton) is still very active in my life,” Fogle said.
“I was able to get internships through people I met through caddying. Everyone I’ve reached out to has been incredibly helpful.”
There was a time — around the time golf carts became pervasive — that caddies were believed to be going the way of the dinosaur.
No longer.
Nine Lancaster Countians — Kyle Maguire and Lucas Schall from Bent Creek Country Club, and Ryan Foose, James Hoover, North, Daniel Pelletier, Nicholas Randazzo, Braydon Rosa, Logan Rosa, Matt Sharp and Nicholas Tufano from LCC — were named Platt scholars for the 2019-20 school year July 9.
North, Randazzo, Logan Rosa, Tracy Przybyski, Nathan Schell and Marissa Petery will receive grants from the LCC/In Gee Chun Foundation.
The above-and-beyond contributions of Chun have taken the local scholarship program (which includes, but is not limited to, caddies) to another level. Chun, who won the 2015 U.S. Women’s Open at LCC, announced a $30,000 contribution to the foundation last month plus, incredibly, a $100,000 contribution from her fan club, which consists almost entirely of fans from her native South Korea.
When the foundation’s chairman, Garth Sprecher, heard that last figure, he said, “I counted the zeroes, and made sure it was in U.S. dollars.”
The fund is now at about $1.2 million. Grants are based on need and recommendations for caddy masters. The club has reached out to school districts, the community at large.
“We want to invest in students,” Sprecher said. “We’re always looking for ways to get kids in our caddie program.”