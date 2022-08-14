Aaron Fricke has been away from the regular grind of the Lanco golf circuit of late, as he transitioned from college to adult life.

He’s back with a vengeance, apparently, based on his dominant performance and 5&3 defeat of Logan Hess Sunday in the finals of the Lanco Match Play Championship, presented by Brent L. Miller Jewelers, at Lancaster Country Club.

Ken Phillips, another player who’s been out of the Lanco headlines of late, rolled to his second straight Senior Match Play title with a 5&4 defeat of Brian Groff.

Fricke, 27, shot three under par Sunday, and closed the deal with consecutive birdies, all on putts in the 15-20 foot range, on the 12th-through-14th holes at L.C.C.

“Lancaster Country Club’s hard,’’ Fricke said. “I’m very happy with the way I played today.’’

Fricke has won three Lanco Better-Balls with partner Andy Zook. In 2017, he had a solid final year of college golf at Drexel, and continued through the summer, playing in all the Lanco stuff and a lot of state and regional events, and contending in almost everything he entered.

The consistency earned him Lanco Golfer of the Year in ’17, but Sunday’s win was his first ever in a Lanco individual event.

“I can’t say I’ve been super-successful in match play,’’ he said, although his closest match in this summer-long event was 3&1, and he took out Craig Hornberger, an L.C.C. member who’s dominated Lanco in 2021 and this year, 5&3 in the quarterfinals.

“It’s definitely a different mindset,’’ Fricke said. “It’s fun to play something different.’’

Speaking of something different, Fricke was an L.C.C. caddie in his teenage years, often working for longtime L.C.C. member Bunky Burgess.

Burgess returned the favor Sunday, and in Fricke’s defeat of Corey Wenger in Saturday’s semifinals.

“That definitely made it a fun weekend,’’ Fricke said.

Phillips has won 14 Lanco titles in a long career, including three Amateurs and three Opens.

Similar to Fricke, he broke his match open with a back nine stretch in which he won four of seven holes culminating with a birdie on the par-4 14th.

“I was very consistent - made a lot of pars,’’ said Phillips.”I was even par through 14 holes. On this course, from these tees, that’s pretty good for me.’’

Hess, a Penn Manor grad who plays college golf at Robert Morris, beat Thomas Mattiani, 4&3, in Saturday’s semifinal round.

In the senior semis, also Saturday, Phillips beat Chuck Tait and Groff beat Marlin Detweiler, both by 2&1.