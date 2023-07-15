The first time is by definition special, but officials believe the 2024 U.S. Women’s Open can be bigger and better than the first time Lancaster hosted the event eight years ago.

They whipped up enthusiasm for the biggest event in women’s golf, coming to Lancaster Country Club next May 30-June 2, at a kickoff event in Penn Square Saturday.

“All right, Lancaster, you’re officially on the clock,’’ said Dennis Baggett, the United States Golf Association’s Managing Director for Open Championships, said in remarks to the gathering.

“Are you ready for us? Ready or not, here we are.’’

He pronounced it Lan-kiss-ter.

“I’ve adopted a few things,’’ he said later. “It’s in my vernacular now. I even correct people.’’

Saturday’s kickoff brought live music, a food truck, an ice cream truck and the U.S. Open Trophy (suitable for selfies) to Penn Square. It did not attract nearly as many people as last time.

There are reasons for that. One was Saturday’s savage heat and humidity. More important was the rock-star-like presence, back then of Arnold Palmer, the 2015 USWO’s honorary chairman.

Jerry Hostetter, general chairman of that Open and this one, recalled Saturday picking up Palmer at Lancaster Airport and driving at a crawl through a traffic jam created by Arnie’s presence, as The Man signed autographs on items handed through the car window.

The new honorary chair, two-time USWO champion Juli Inkster, was in town Friday for a nine-hole pro-am at L.C.C., but had to miss Saturday for a family obligation.

The 2015 Open set an attendance record for the event, over 134,000 for the week, that still stands. Hostetter and Co. intend to break it.

Hostetter said that based on USGA data, “we had the highest (fan experience) rating of any event they’ve had. Based on that, I would expect nine out of 10 people to come back, and people who missed it in ’15 will want to experience it in ’24, because they’ll think, why didn’t I go last time?’’

Changes to Lancaster Country Club since last time could make it a better “golf stadium,’’ and overall venue. Hundreds of trees removed from the golf course, for example, should create better viewing angles, better spots to place bleachers and natural amphitheaters.

Consider the natural, now cleared-out terrace behind the green at the par-4 16th, a hole that can could be drivable, and thus a potential scene of late-round drama, from a forward tee the U.S.G.A. used on Sunday in 2015.

Also, in men’s golf, the four “majors,’’ - the Masters, PGA Championship, U.S. and British Opens - are perceived to be on more-or-less equal footing.

In the women’s game, the USWO is more than ever the Super Bowl. Part of that is the venues - the 2023 USWO was played last week, for the first time, at fabled Pebble Beach.

That tournament, won by Allisen Corpuz, had an overall purse of $11 million and $2 million winner’s share, both records for the women’s game.

“The guys play for that (kind of money) every week,’’ 2016 USWO winner Brittany Lang said at Friday’s pro-am.

“I always valued the U.S. Open over everything, but now with the purse, and the way they treat the players, the way they take care of us, … Again, I think they guys get that every week. For us, it’s an experience unlike any other.’’