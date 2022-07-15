On the par-4 16th hole at Meadia Heights Golf Club Friday, Greg Osborne had a 200-yard second shot, and flushed a 4-iron to within eight feet of the hole.

On the same hole, Corey Gast had a 100-yard second shot, and hit a wedge to tap-in range.

Two ways to make a birdie, one way to look at the matchup in Saturday’s final group of the Lanco Better-Ball presented by Stadel Volvo.

Osborne and partner Jud Gemmill, and Gast and partner K.J. Stutz, shot seven under-par 64s to share the first-round lead.

Last year’s champions, Craig Hornberger and Mike Burkhart, are another shot back at 65. In the hunt at four-under 67 are the father-son team of Craig and Alan Kliewer and Corey Wenger/Garrett Barbush.

If there was a Super Senior division, Osborne, 68, and Gemmil, 61, would be in it. They no longer drive it 300-plus yards, but Meadia Heights, relatively short and quirky, doesn’t require that.

“This is a course that allows Jud and I to compete,’’ Osborne said.

It’s also a blind-shot-heavy layout that favors local knowledge, and Gast and Stutz have spent sizable portions of their lives there.

“This place makes people uncomfortable,’’ said Gast. “When you can’t see where the ball lands, you’re uncomfortable. It’s a definite advantage for us.’’

The contenders are all accomplished players on the local circuit. Gemmill has won numerous club championships and twice won the Pennsylvania Public Links. Osborne won the Lanco Senior Amateur for the third time last year and has contended in most everything.

Gast won the Lanco Amateur, at Meadia Heights, in 2017, and the Better-Ball twice, one with Stutz. Stutz has a Lanco Amateur and four better-ball titles on his resume.

Hornberger won the Lanco Am for the second straight year last month. He also won the Better-Ball and Open last year, and actually hasn’t played in a tournament he didn’t win since 2020.

Burkhart and Hornberger are brothers-in-law, and the Better-Ball has been Burkhart’s only real golf tournament recently.

“He’s starting to realize he’s stuck with me,’’ Burkhart said of his partner, although that doesn’t seem like a bad thing, since they’re played in this event three previous times and won it twice.

The field of 41 teams is divided into flights based on handicap; the top two flights are playing the championship tees and will produce the overall champion.

Osborne and Gemmill are in Flight Two, where they hold a four-shot lead over Ben Rowe and Kyle Ebersole.

Ty Book and Jared Kemp lead Flight Three at one under-par 70, and Keith and Andrew Aument shot 73 to lead Flight Four.

The overall leaders will tee off at 1:50 p.m. Saturday, preceded by Burkhart/Hornberger and Wenger/Barbush.

The event is open to the public, free of charge.