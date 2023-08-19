Dan Walters played in his first U.S. Amateur Golf Championship in 2005, as a college kid, at fabled Merion in Philadelphia.

The first hole there is a short par-4, the first tee little more than an arm’s length from a veranda on which the members watch and are watched.

Walters was shaking with nerves, but hit a good tee shot and then a good wedge and made a short putt for a birdie.

“I thought, this is easy,’’ he said Thursday.

He shot 82, because golf gets mad when you think it’s easy.

Last week, at another museum-quality venue, Cherry Hills near Denver, Walters played in his second U.S. Am, with another short par-4 first hole, the one where Anold Palmer legendarily drove the green on Sunday on the way to winning the 1960 U.S. Open.

Again Walters got it in the fairway, again hit a good wedge, again made a short one for a birdie.

“I told my caddie about that,’’ he said. “I didn’t mention the 82.’’

He shot 72. Another 72 the next day tied him for 65th place in a field of 312 of the world’s best amateurs.

The low 64 advanced to match play.

“I had plenty of opportunities,’’ Walters said. “I played really nice. At that level, you know you got to you got to convert when you got the opportunities. Just frankly didn't do enough.’’

That sounds like mature adult, which Walters is.

He also said that he’s a better player now than he was as a young man, which is saying something.

Walters, a Hempfield grad, won three Lanco Opens, a Lanco Amateur, two Lanco Better-Balls and two Lanco Scrambles from 2003-08. He won five college tournaments and was a two-time Division II All-American at Rollins College in Florida.

Then he turned pro and did OK, grinding out small paychecks on the then-Hooters Tour and other mini-tours.

To this point, it’s a familiar story - golfer excels locally, excels in college , turns pro, flirts with pro tourism and realizes that extreme lifestyle is not for them or, frankly, that they’re not quite good enough).

Here Walters took a detour, landing a job as an assistant coach at Wake Forest, the college golf power that produced Arnold Palmer, Curtis Strange, Webb Simpson, Darren Clarke and current PGA Tour young guns Cameron Smith and Will Zalatoris.

He held that job, recruiting and developing elite junior golfers, from 2009 to 2018, during which he played almost no golf and, he says, actually got better at golf.

“The key component to my maturation as a golfer has been the experience I had at Wake Forest and applying it to my to my own game,’’ he said.

“I got to be around a lot of really good players, guys you see on TV. I wasn't working on my game, but I was getting better by being around that.’’

In 2018, he had a wife and two young sons, and college coaching was becoming problematic.

“The weekends kind of start to become sacred when you have the little guys,’’ he said.

He tried some things, and settled into a sales-director job with a paper company. He got amateur status back and started to avail himself of an interesting reality of individual sports like golf and tennis: There are numerous levels of serious, and to the initiated compelling, competition below what Rory McIlroy is doing.

The US Amateur is the Super Bowl of all that, having been won by Tiger and Jack and Arnie on their way up. But first, baby steps.

In 2019, Walters entered the Forsyth Invitational, which is the Lanco Amateur of Winston-Salem, North Carolina. He shot 17 under par and won it by 12 shots.

In 2020, he finished second in the North Carolina Mid-Amateur and third in the Carolinas Mid-Amateur. In 2021, he won the North Carolina Mid-Amateur, qualified for the U.S, Mid-Am and reached the round of 32.

Last year, he reached the semifinals of the U.S.G.A. Four-Ball with partner and ex-Demon Deacon Evan Beck. They lost to Drew Kittleston and Drew Stoltz, co-hosts of the popular “Subpar,’’ golf podcast.

This year, Walters won a local qualifier for the U.S. Open (although he didn’t make it through the sectional phase) and a qualifier for the U.S. Am, and plans to play in the U.S. and North Carolina Mid-Amateurs.

He still has access to Wake Forest’s practice facility. Almost all his golf now is played with his sons, or for business, or in competition. At 39, he could go on like this for a long while.

“I can pretty much do physically what I could do (in college), but then there’s just maturing as a player,’’ he said. “Having a game plan and sticking to it. I’d definitely say I’m a better player now.’’