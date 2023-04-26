The U.S. Women’s Open returns to Lancaster in one year, one month and six days.

Although preparations have been underway for a while now, the run-up to 2024 got a formal kickoff with a press conference at Lancaster Country Club Tuesday, attended by officials from the host club and the United States Golf Association.

“I can’t believe how many times I find myself saying, ‘Last year, we did this, or last year we did that, … It wasn’t last year, it was nine years ago,’’ said Jerry Hostetter, a Lancaster Country Club member who will reprise his role as General Chairman.

“You know, just remembering back to 2015, I think about how the community embraced it, and much fun it was.’’

The 2015 Women’s Open broke the event’s attendance record with 134,016 spectators. The previous mark, 131,298, was set at Cherry Hills, near Denver, in 2005.

Hostetter said 90 percent of spectators came from within roughly a 15-,ile radius of the club.

The ’15 Open also set a record with 1,873 entries, got the strongest reviews of any championship USGA has conducted in spectator surveys and set unofficial marks for praise from players.

The tournament got a compelling young champion, In Gee Chun, who has returned to Lancaster often and developed a relationship with its members and the community that has evolved into a charitable foundation.

The U.S.G.A. announced in 2018 that the Open would return, May 30-June 2, 2024.

Lancaster Country Club is only the third venue, with Pine Needles in Southern Pines, N.C. and Pumpkin Ridge, near Portland, Ore., to host a Women’s Open twice within a decade.

“I’ve been in sales and service all my life, and usually, you under-promise and over-deliver as a goal,’’ Dennis Baggett, the USGA’s Managing Director for Open Championships, said Tuesday.

“Our challenge is, you already over-delivered, back then, in ’15. So we’ve got our work cut out for us.’’

Bryan Megee, a Championship Manager for the USGA, has been living here off and on since October of 2021, coordinating the creation of infrastructure, a volunteer network, transportation for the event, relations with the community and with state and local government.

Some things will be different this time, and not only because there can only be one first time.

Lancaster Country Club is a different facility now. Where there used to be a swimming pool and pool house is now an expanded putting green and a new, free-standing building near the first tee that houses the pro shop.

Across the parking lot, near the driving range, is a new pool and adjoining activities center, including a gym, that will serve as a workout and hangout space for the players during the Open.

It all sits where the press tent was in 2015. The main merchandise tent was near the 10th tee in 2015. This time, it probably won’t be.

There were issues in ’15 with bottlenecks for spectators and the general issue of moving crowds on to and around the course.

“Our site plan is completely different this time,’’ Megee said. “How we’re bringing the fans in and routing them, … We’re going to give them that grand entrance.

“The way you arrive at the Women’s Open is going to be different than in 2015.

We’re still working on the details, but it’s going to be exciting.’’

Hostetter said all the major sponsors from last time have signed on again, all committing at least $200,000. They include Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health, Clark Associates, Wohlsen Construction, UGI Utilities, High Industries, Fulton Bank, Mid-Penn Bank and RKL eSolutions.

Organizers will begin seeking volunteers from among the L.C.C. membership nearly next month, and begin welcoming volunteers from the general public in June. Ticket sales will also begin next month.