PAOLI - J. D. Dornes of Lancaster shot a final-round 67 to tie for third in the Pennsylvania Open Championship Wednesday at Waynesborough Country Club. Dornes, a Manheim Township and Penn State graduate who plays the Korn Ferry Tour, shot a four under-par total of 209 (71-71-67).
Dornes finished second in the Open in 2017.
Another Township grad, Craig Hornberger, tied for fifth at one under par after shooting 73 Wednesday. David Denlinger, a PGA Tour LatinAmerica player and Lancaster Mennonite product, tied for 18th at 71-73-71.
Dornes played the front nine in four-under 31 Wednesday, and at one point was within two shots of the lead. In the day’s final pairing, eventual champion Isaiah Logue of Fairfield was locked in a duel with Brian Bergstol of Bangor.
It swung hard in Logue’s favor when he birdied the 11th and 13th, and Bergstol dunked his tee shot in a water hazard at the par-3 14th, leading to a double bogey.
Bergstol finished second at 69-69-70-208.
Logue, a 23 year-old pro, parred in to become one of only seven players to win the state Open and Amateur, the latter of which he claimed in 2015.
The winner’s paycheck was $8,000. Dornes won $3,750, Hornberger $2,307.50 and Denlinger $517.
The low amateur was Brian Isztwan, a Harvard University sophomore who tied Hornberger for fifth at 212.