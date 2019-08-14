Lancaster Toyota Open (copy)
J.D. Dornes hits out of the sand on the ninth hole of the 45th annual Lanco Lancaster Toyota Open Championship at Bent Creek Country Club in July. On Wednesday, Dornes finished the Pennsylvania Open in a tie for second.

 BLAINE SHAHAN | Staff Photographer

PAOLI - J. D. Dornes of Lancaster shot a final-round 67 to tie for third in the Pennsylvania Open Championship Wednesday at Waynesborough Country Club. Dornes, a Manheim Township and Penn State graduate who plays the Korn Ferry Tour, shot a four under-par total of 209 (71-71-67).

Dornes finished second in the Open in 2017.

Another Township grad, Craig Hornberger, tied for fifth at one under par after shooting 73 Wednesday. David Denlinger, a PGA Tour LatinAmerica player and Lancaster Mennonite product, tied for 18th at 71-73-71.

Dornes played the front nine in four-under 31 Wednesday, and at one point was within two shots of the lead. In the day’s final pairing, eventual champion Isaiah Logue of Fairfield was locked in a duel with Brian Bergstol of Bangor.

It swung hard in Logue’s favor when he birdied the 11th and 13th, and Bergstol dunked his tee shot in a water hazard at the par-3 14th, leading to a double bogey.

Bergstol finished second at 69-69-70-208.

Logue, a 23 year-old pro, parred in to become one of only seven players to win the state Open and Amateur, the latter of which he claimed in 2015.

The winner’s paycheck was $8,000. Dornes won $3,750, Hornberger $2,307.50 and Denlinger $517.

The low amateur was Brian Isztwan, a Harvard University sophomore who tied Hornberger for fifth at 212.