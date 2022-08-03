Two Lancaster Countians, Terry Hatch and Andrew Turner, earned big victories in recent professional golf tournaments.

Hatch shot 66, including a birdie on the 18th hole, at the Pennhills Club in Bedford July 26 to win the Blaisdell Pro-Am, which carries a winner’s check for $50,000.

Turner shot 67, five under, to win the Philadelphia Players Championship Monday at Lookaway Golf Club in Buckingham.

Hatch is a Manheim Township grad, a high school teammate of Jim Furyk, who played at the University of Alabama and has worked as a club pro, and played in hundreds of local and regional events, ever since. He teaches at Royal Oaks in Lebanon.

The Blaisdell was his biggest payday ever.

“It’s a great event,” Hatch said. “A lot of pressure playing for $50,000 and I was lucky enough to win it. I wasn’t playing well a few weeks ago and I had a friend tell me, ‘You can win a tournament by accident.’ And I think I just did.”

Hatch played with another Lancaster guy, Terry Hertzog, who was the event’s defensive champ.

Remarkably, Hatch was three over par after three holes. Then he birdied five in a row and six of seven. The 18th is a short par-4, to which he hit a 3-iron and wedge to 15 feet.

Although he didn’t know it at the time, the putt was for all the marbles, and he drilled it.

Turner, a Warwick grad, works at Berkshire Country Club in Reading. His last previous win was in the 2017 PGA Haverford Trust Classic, a Philadelphia PGA Section event that famously pays $100,000 to win.

Turner’s round was a bit smoother than Hatch’s. He eagled the eighth, a par-five, and played the back nine in 33, three under. He did not make a bogey.

Chris Fieger of Lancaster finished tied for fourth in the Pennsylvania Senior Amateur championship, which concluded Tuesday at Schuylkill Country Club. Fieger, who won the event in 2020, shot 73-73-146.

John Sweeney of Foxchase tied for 8th at 74-74-148, and Lancaster Country Club’s Brian Groff shot 76-74-150, good for a tie for 17th.

Lancaster Country Club is hosting the Pennsylvania Women’s Amateur, which concludes Wednesday. Jackie Rogowicz of Yardley shot 72 Tuesday to grab the lead with a 149 total, one over par. First-round leader Michelle Cox of Lehigh Country Club is two back at 72-79-151.

Rogowicz and Cox will play together, along with Ava O’Sullivan of Whitford (79-73-152) in Wednesday’s final pairing, at 9:50 a.m.