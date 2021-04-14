By Mike Gross

One goal of the Lancaster County Golf Association for 2021 is to create a third “Lanco major,’’ to go with the Lanco Amateur and Open.

Which brings us to the new, revamped and expanded Brent L. Miller Lanco Match Championship, a season-long event that begins next month at Crossgates Golf Club.

The previous match play was a 16-player, one-weekend event with the field based on point standings from the annual War of the Roses team competition with York County.

Now there will be a field of 64, and another 64 (if entries dictate) in a senior division. First-round matches will be arranged by the two players involved and played at Crossgates from May 15-June 6.

The round of 32 (June 7-27 at Overlook), round of 16 (June 28-July 18 at Tanglewood) and quarterfinal (July 19-Aug. 7 at Meadia Heights) matches will also be arranged by the players.

The semifinals and finals are set for Aug. 14-15 at Lancaster Country Club.

Tyler Wassell, an F&M student who won last year’s match play, will be this year’s No. 1 seed. Connor Sheehan, last year’s Lanco Amateur champion, is the No. 2 seed. Lanco Open champ Chris Fieger is the No. 3 seed.

The senior No. 12 seed is Craig Kliewer, last year’s senior amateur champ.

The remaining seeds will be based on War of the Roses points and handicap.

The entry deadline is May 9. For more information, go to lancogolf.com.

Other than early matches in the Lanco Match Play, the first event on the Lanco calendar is the TFB Hospitality Two-Man Scramble, May 22 at Tanglewood.

In other news: Greg Osborne of Lititz finished tied for third in a qualifier for the Pennsylvania Golf Association Senior Open Monday at North Hills Country Club. Osborne shot 75. Osborne easily qualified for the Open, to be played May 10-11 at Lehigh Country Club. …

Bent Creek Pro Jim Haus has been named the 2020 winn of the Golf Professional of the Year award given by the Philadelphia PGA Central Counties Chapter. The chapter includes Adams, Berks, Carbon, Centre, Clinton, Columbia, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Fulton, Harford, Huntington, Juniata, Lackawanna, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Luzerne, Lycoming, Mifflin, Monroe, Montour, Northampton, Northumberland, Perry, Pike, Potter, Schuylkill, Snyder, Sullivan, Susquehanna, Tioga, Union, Wayne, Wyoming and York Counties. …

Indiana University of Pennsylvania won the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Championship in men’s golf for the 30th time last weekend at Hershey Country Club.

The Crimson Hawks shot a 606 total for four players over two days at Hershey’s tough East Course, good for a four-shit win over Mercyhurst. IUP sophomore Shaun Fedor, a Manheim Township grad, finished tied for fifth with a 76-65-151 total. Fedor won the PSAC individual title, and was the conference’s golfer of the year, as a freshman in the fall of 2019. …

Will Zalatoris, who finished second in the Masters last weekend, was recruited out of high school by Dan Walters, a Manheim Township grad who was then the associate head coach at Wake Forest.

Walters, who won the Lanco Amateur in 2005 and the Lanco Open in 2008, ‘06 and ‘04, played and then assistant-coached at Rollins College before going to Wake Forest.