When Aaron Fricke reaches the first hole today at iconic Cherry Hills Country Club in Denver, Colorado, he’ll need a little of the magic The King summoned in the final round of the 1960 U.S. Open.

Arnold Palmer famously drove the 346-yard first hole, birdied the par 4, then went on to erase a seven-shot deficit to win his one and only U.S. Open, edging Jack Nicklaus by two shots.

Playing Colorado Golf Club, Fricke, 28, a Garden Spot High School and Drexel University product, carded a 6-over par 78 Monday in the first round of the United States Amateur and may need a Palmer-esque effort at Cherry Hills today to make it to the 64-player Match Play ladder play, which gets under way Wednesday. He currently sits in a tie for 208th.

Playing his first round at the par-71 Cherry Hills CC, Hempfield High product Dan Walters put himself in the match play conversation with 1-over par 72 and sits in a tie for 75th with 24 other players.

Walters, who now makes his home in Winston-Salem, N.C., was 2 under through five holes, but bogeys at nine and 13 brought him back to even and a bogey at the last took him out of a tie for 51st.

Just qualifying for the Amateur is a signature accomplishment for Fricke, the 2022 Lanco Match Play champion and three-time Better Ball champion. Only 312 players made the field out of a record 8,253 who attempted to qualify at courses all over the country.

On July 17, Fricke fired a 6-under 64 in his second 18-hole round of the day at the Union League Golf Course at Torresdale, posting a 4-under 136 for the 36 holes and securing his spot in the 2023 Amateur.

It was a Palmer-like rebound from a 12th-place position after the first round to second place overall.

Walters fired a 133 over the 36-hole qualifying July 24 at Laurel Creek Country Club in Mt. Laurel, New Jersey, tying him for medalist honors.

Monday in Denver and playing the back nine first, Fricke got off to a rocky start, bogeying the first four holes. He got two shots back with birdies at 14 and 18 to make the turn at 2-over. But bogeys at No. 1, 4 and 6, and a triple at 5 took him to 8 over.

Fricke charged back with birdies at the 577-yard par-5 seventh and 311-yard par-4 eighth to get to 6-over.

Sampsonyunhe Zheng of China leads after the first round with a 6-under 66.