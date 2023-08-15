Having wrapped up their second rounds of the 2023 U.S. Amateur Championships before 1 p.m. MDT, Aaron Fricke and Dan Walters had lots of time to kill Tuesday in the Mile High City.

It had to be nerve wracking for one of the Lancaster County natives.

Walters, a Hempfield High product now living in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, scoreboard watched all day after posting an even-par 72 at Colorado Golf Club and a 1-over 144 for 36 holes.

He needed the cut line to move from even par to 1 over to enter a playoff for the final spots in the 64-player field for the match play rounds, which begin today at Cherry Hills Country Club in Denver, Colorado.

It finally happened shortly after 6:30 p.m. MDT. The cut line moved to 1 over, but Walters’ good fortune was short-lived as he fell back into a tie for 65th about an hour later, and there he stayed.

Like Fricke, Walters’ U.S. Amateur experience was over.

Had he remained in a tie for 64th, he would likely have entered a playoff with at least 12 other players for one or two spots.

Fricke, a former Garden Spot High and Drexel standout, shot 77 on Monday and had his fate sealed with a 5-over par 76 Tuesday. His 11-over par 153 for the 36 holes left him in a tie for 215th.

Walters, the former Wake Forest associate head coach and two-time Ping First Team All-American at Rollins College, rebounded from two straight bogeys to start his round Tuesday with birdies at 16 and 17 (his seventh and eighth holes of the round). Walters carded 10 straight pars the rest of the way.

Little did he know that one birdie over that stretch would have led to a coveted match play round today.

Among the group of players to make the cut at even par was Carson Bacha of York.

Blades Brown of Nashville, Tennessee, Sampson Zheng of China and Jackson Buchanan of Dacula, Georgia, shared 36-hole medalist honors at 7-under par.