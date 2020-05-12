Today's sports celeb birthday -- May 12

Jim Furyk

Furyk, a Manheim Township grad, ranks third on the PGA career money list behind only Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson. Since he turned pro out of the University of Arizona in 1992, he earned $71, 234, 957, according to scores.NBCsports.com

Know for his unusual golf swing, he has 17 career victories on the PGA Tour, including the 2003 U.S. Open. In addition to his victories, he was second in 31 PGA tournaments, third in 17 and has recorded a top 10 finish in 188 PGA events.

He set the PGA scoring record for one round shooting a 58 on the final day of the 2016 Travelers Championship.

Watch Jim Furyk's emotional Payne Stewart Award acceptance speech Jim Furyk was presented the Payne Stewart Award Tuesday night. The Award is given to a playe…

In 2018, he served at the Ryder Cup captain for the U.S. team.

Here's Furyk talking about his shooting record-setting round of 58.

And here are highlights of his 2003 U.S. Open victory.