Take a bow, Hempfield.

In what will go down as one of the strangest seasons in Lancaster-Lebanon League basketball history — coronavirus pandemic protocols, truncated schedules and makeup games aplenty — the Black Knights were the last team standing at the end of the playoff rainbow.

It sure didn’t look like the Black Knights were going to capture league gold late in the third quarter on Saturday, when Lancaster Catholic opened up a 34-19 lead. But Hempfield started making shots — the Knights canned eight 3-pointers in all, from six different shooters — and were able to catch the Crusaders at the tape.

Hempfield dominated in overtime for a thrilling 60-51 victory, snapping Catholic’s three-year run of league championships. Simply put, it was a sensational game.

“Amazing,” Hempfield junior Kira Mattes said. “Pretty amazing.”

Tough to argue.

Perhaps our favorite nugget from Hempfield’s win: Fourth-year skipper Kendra Merrifield has now won an L-L League crown as a player — she was a sophomore on the Knights’ 2008 title team — and as a coach.

UP NEXT: A baker’s dozen L-L League teams, five CCAC squads from the county and a local independent power punched their tickets to the District 3 playoffs, which begin Tuesday.

Two local teams will be out to defend their titles: Lancaster Catholic in Class 4A and Linden Hall — that independent heavyweight — in Class 2A. The Crusaders will be angling for their fourth D3 championship in a row, and 20th overall, in an absolutely loaded 4A bracket. The Lions are looking for a three-peat in the 2A bracket.

A quick look at the local entrants:

Class 6A: Section 2 co-champ Ephrata snared the 4-seed and a first-round bye; Warwick is at Cedar Cliff; Cedar Crest is at Red Lion; and league winner Hempfield will host Harrisburg. Ephrata gets the Dallastown-Governor Mifflin survivor in the quarterfinals.

The heart-breaker bubble-team story here is Manheim Township, which started deadline day on the 12-line and in, only to be nudged out when Dallastown beat York and when Conestoga Valley topped McCaskey on Saturday. After the math was tabulated, the Blue Streaks dipped to 13th and out, by a mere 0.001296 percentage points.

Class 5A: Section 3 champ and league semifinalist Cocalico will host Fleetwood; Section 2 co-champ and league quarterfinalist Elizabethtown will welcome Palmyra; Manheim Central is at defending champ Gettysburg; and Lampeter-Strasburg is at Lower Dauphin.

Class 4A: Elco will host Schuylkill Valley in the first round, and Section 4 champ and league runner-up Lancaster Catholic has a bye into the quarters, where the Crusaders will host Bishop McDevitt, a familiar D3 foe over the years.

Class 3A: Section 5 champ and league semifinalist Lancaster Mennonite, the lone local team here, is at Susquenita. Mennonite beat Nita in the D3-3A third-place game to earn a PIAA bid back in 2019.

Class 2A: Two intriguing semifinals featuring local squads in this bracket, with back-to-back 1A champ Lancaster Country Day, now up in 2A, going to 1-seed Linden Hall, and No. 2 Columbia will welcome Halifax. Linden Hall — angling for its fourth trip in a row to a D3 championship tilt — and Columbia have been on a collision course since January.

Class 1A: A CCAC cornucopia with Veritas Academy (2-seed and a first-round bye), Lancaster County Christian (hosting Covenant Christian), Mount Calvary (hosting back-to-back runner-up Greenwood) and an all-conference first-rounder featuring Dayspring Academy at Lititz Christian.

SCORING LEADERS: Lancaster Mennonite’s Mariah Wilson (22.9), Manheim Central’s Maddie Knier (21.1), Columbia’s Brie Droege (19.4), Lebanon’s Giahny Correa (19.2), Lancaster Country Day’s Genesis Meadows (19.0), Ephrata’s Jasmine Griffin (18.4), Cocalico’s Hannah Custer (17.5), Northern Lebanon’s Ashlyn Messinger (14.9), Columbia’s Brooke Droege (14.7), Warwick’s Lauren Pyle (13.9), Elco’s Amanda Smith (13.3), Garden Spot’s Taylor Soehner (12.4), Garden Spot’s Erin Gonzalez (11.9), Cedar Crest’s Reese Glover (11.9), Elco’s Kailey Eckhart (11.7), Annville-Cleona’s Brittany Nye (11.3), Lancaster Mennonite’s Lily Lehman (11.2).

MOST 3-POINTERS: Cocalico’s Izzy Mack (34), Meadows (30), Cocalico’s Kiersten Shipton (27), Gonzalez (26), Pyle (26), Correa (25), Pequea Valley’s Brooke Liney (25), Elizabethtown’s Ainsley Raybold (24), Ephrata’s Cara Tiesi (24), Columbia’s MacKenzie Burke (23), Penn Manor’s Kamia Goodling (22), Manheim Central’s Rachel Nolt (22), Northern Lebanon’s Rachel Papson (21), McCaskey’s Alani Bosque (20), Messinger (20), Solanco’s Paige Phillips (20), Wilson (20).

NOTABLES: Pequea Valley skipper Jason McDonald wrapped up his ninth season on the Braves’ bench with 99 career coaching victories. McDonald go for an even 100 in the season-opener in December. … Lebanon senior Giahny Correa wrapped up her prep career with 1,218 points — fourth-best in program history. … Lancaster Mennonite senior Mariah Wilson heads into districts with 1,771 career points — No. 1 in program history, and 29 points shy of the rarefied air of the 1,800-club; we count just 11 players in league history — dating back to 1972-73 — with 1,800-plus points. … Cocalico will need an extended playoff run for senior Hannah Custer to potentially hit the 1,000-point plateau; she’s at 934. More active career scoring leaders: Elco senior Amanda Smith (892), Warwick senior Lauren Pyle (820), Manheim Central sophomore Maddie Knier (761), Cedar Crest senior Reese Glover (675), Penn Manor junior Morgan Miller (672), Ephrata sophomore Jasmine Griffin (578), Lancaster Country Day sophomore Genesis Meadows (570), Northern Lebanon junior Ashlyn Messinger (510). … Elco’s Kailey Eckhart and Amanda Smith have been lights-out down the stretch: Eckhart is at 13.2 points with nine 3’s in the last six games; Smith is at 13.4 points with three 3’s in the last seven games. Yes, Elco takes a 2-game slide into districts. But the Raiders had a 6-1 streak prior to that. … Lancaster Catholic’s Naomi Zulueta has found her stride; she’s at 11.5 points in the last four games, including a season-high 14-point effort in Saturday’s league title bout vs. Hempfield. … Northern Lebanon’s Rachel Papson splashed 10 3’s in the last four games. Teammate Ashlyn Messinger also had a hot finish, averaging 18.9 points with 10 3’s over the last eight games. The Vikings didn’t make the D3 playoffs, and the scuttlebutt is that they’re looking to add some games to try and polish off a usual 22-game slate. Stay tuned. … With point guard Autumn Cook out, Ava Baer stepped into Hempfield’s starting lineup the last three games and delivered: 10.3 points and six 3’s, including a halftime buzzer-beater trey in the finale vs. Lancaster Catholic on Saturday. Teammate Lauren Moffatt has also picked up the pace in the scoring department; she’s at 13.3 points with five 3’s in the last three games, as the Knights hit districts with a full head of steam. … A sizzling finish for McCaskey sophomore Anisha Sepulveda: 12.0 points with 16 3’s in the last eight games, including a career-best 23-point effort — with five triples — against Conestoga Valley on Saturday. … Penn Manor ace Morgan Miller will enter her senior season needing 328 points for 1,000. If the Comets complete at least a regular 22-game season — fingers crossed for 2021-22 — Miller will need to average 14 points a game to hit a grand. … This stat continues to boggle our mind: Columbia freshmen twins Brie and Brooke Droege both scored in double-digits in all 17 of the Crimson Tide’s games, and they’ll take that streak into districts. … Lancaster Country Day went 4-1 down the stretch to nab a spot in the D3-2A bracket. During that spree, Genesis Meadows scored at a 22.2 rate with 11 3’s, and Kiana Wakefield was at 11.2 points with a trio of 3’s. After back-to-back 1A crowns, the Cougars will take aim on a 2A title this time around. … Octorara will be the league’s lone winless team this season, but a tip of the cap to Ja’syah James, who answered the bell every game out. She paced the Braves in scoring in all but one clash, with four double-digit nights. James should absolutely get some Section 5 all-star votes. … After everything Conestoga Valley went through this season — two coronavirus shutdowns, a condensed schedule, a game and a half vs. Elizabethtown on the same night, a bruised and battered roster, etc., etc. — it was nice to see the Buckskins go out with a win on Saturday. Coach Bill Moore’s bunch was 2-0 way back when before all heck broke loose in Witmer. The 12-game losing skid was a drag, and it seemed like CV had a different lineup in the scorebook on a daily basis. But the Bucks survived. Gold stars all around for that crew. … E-town’s Ainsley Raybold has found her shooting rhythm; she has nine 3’s in the last four games, including that epic 4-trey, 16-point night in the Bears’ 1-game Section 2 playoff win over Ephrata last week. … Speaking of Ephrata, the Mountaineers snapped back quite nicely after the 1-game playoff setback vs. E-town. Ephrata finished off its regular-season slate with crossover wins vs. Penn Manor and Manheim Township to snare the 4-seed in 6A and earn a first-round bye. The Mounts could get a rematch in the quarterfinals; they’ll await the Governor Mifflin vs. Dallastown winner, and Dallastown rode into Ephrata last year and handed the Mounts a first-round L. … Warwick takes a 4-game winning streak into districts, as the Warriors won big game after big game down the stretch to get into the D3-6A field and earn the 9-seed. Lauren Pyle is scoring at a 14.8 clip with 11 3’s in the last four games. ... Warwick picked up a must-have win last Wednesday at Penn Manor, and the Warriors earned another clutch W vs. McCaskey on Friday. … Garden Spot finished its season with a 3-game winning streak, and with five wins in its final six games after a 0-11 getaway. Erin Gonzalez had a hot finish with 38 points and four 3’s in the Spartans’ last two games. … L-S takes a 2-game winning streak into districts. Here’s a fun Pioneers’ stat: Sniper Megan Manion has made six buckets this season. They’re all 3-pointers. … Roller-coaster team of the year? Solanco, which went from 0-5 to nine wins, but short of a D3-5A playoff bid. In an odd season where nobody played until Jan. 8, the Golden Mules were able to wedge in 20 games — most by any L-L League team through the regular season.

