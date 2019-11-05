Franklin & Marshall coach Glenn Robinson retired Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. Here's a look at some impressive stats he compiled while he was the Diplomats' basketball boss.

Division III All-Time Wins Leader (967)

Third in wins among all divisions of NCAA men's basketball

48 Years as Head Coach (52 total at Franklin & Marshall)

12-time NABC and Conference Coach of the Year

1991 Basketball Times Division III Coach of the Year

2009 D3Hoops.com Coach of the Year

97 Postseason victories

44 NCAA Tournament victories

28 seasons with 20 or more wins

25 NCAA Division III Tournament Appearances

19 Conference Championships

17 trips to the Sweet 16

10 trips to the Elite Eight

5 trips to the Final Four

One NCAA title game appearance

26 All-America honors

Source: Franklin & Marshall sports information