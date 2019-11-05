Franklin & Marshall coach Glenn Robinson retired Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. Here's a look at some impressive stats he compiled while he was the Diplomats' basketball boss.
- Division III All-Time Wins Leader (967)
- Third in wins among all divisions of NCAA men's basketball
- 48 Years as Head Coach (52 total at Franklin & Marshall)
- 12-time NABC and Conference Coach of the Year
- 1991 Basketball Times Division III Coach of the Year
- 2009 D3Hoops.com Coach of the Year
- 97 Postseason victories
- 44 NCAA Tournament victories
- 28 seasons with 20 or more wins
- 25 NCAA Division III Tournament Appearances
- 19 Conference Championships
- 17 trips to the Sweet 16
- 10 trips to the Elite Eight
- 5 trips to the Final Four
- One NCAA title game appearance
- 26 All-America honors
Source: Franklin & Marshall sports information