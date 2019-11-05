Glenn Robinson
Franklin and Marshall's Glenn Robinson coaching in November of 2002.

 Dan Marschka

Franklin & Marshall coach Glenn Robinson retired Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. Here's a look at some impressive stats he compiled while he was the Diplomats' basketball boss.

  • Division III All-Time Wins Leader (967)
  • Third in wins among all divisions of NCAA men's basketball
  • 48 Years as Head Coach (52 total at Franklin & Marshall)
  • 12-time NABC and Conference Coach of the Year
  • 1991 Basketball Times Division III Coach of the Year
  • 2009 D3Hoops.com Coach of the Year
  • 97 Postseason victories
  • 44 NCAA Tournament victories
  • 28 seasons with 20 or more wins
  • 25 NCAA Division III Tournament Appearances
  • 19 Conference Championships
  • 17 trips to the Sweet 16
  • 10 trips to the Elite Eight
  • 5 trips to the Final Four
  • One NCAA title game appearance
  • 26 All-America honors

Source: Franklin & Marshall sports information