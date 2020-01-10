After a snow day on Tuesday, the Lancaster-Lebanon League swimming season finally resumed on Thursday with the start of section competition.

Here's a look at the results from the day's six meets.

Section One

Warwick 107, Penn Manor 63

Warwick (1-0 in Section One, 5-0 overall) won all 11 events on the road led by double winners Hannah Greenway and Morgan Stuhltrager. Greenway finished first in the 50 (26.60) and 100 (58.00) freestyles, while Stuhltrager won the 100 butterfly (1:02.42) before taking the 100 breaststroke (1:12.75) by three seconds.

Penn Manor (0-1, 2-2) took second in all three relays and Jalyn Clow added second-place finishes in the fly and the breaststroke.

Cedar Crest 118, McCaskey 50

Gabby Talys and Emily Beard each won two individual events for Cedar Crest (1-0, 5-1). Talys won the 200 IM (2:27.22) by nearly five seconds and edged teammate Lizzy Villa by 0.39 seconds in the 100 free (1:03.04). Beard clocked in at 1:05.51 in the fly and 1:17.31 in the breaststroke.

Dina Elsayed posted McCaskey's (0-1, 1-4) lone win, clocking in at 6:03.86 in the 500 freestyle.

Manheim Township 115, Hempfield 68

Section Two

Lampeter-Strasburg 117, Conestoga Valley 53

Elizabeth and Catherine Horner each won two events for host L-S (1-0 in Section Two, 2-2 overall), with Catherine Horner breaking team and pool records in the process. The senior broke the Pioneers' and L-S YMCA marks with a time of 54.24 in the 100 free after opening the meet with a win in the 200 free (2:01.25)

Elizabeth Horner won the 200 IM (2:16.96) and the 500 freestyle (5:44.38)

CV's (0-1, 1-3) lone win came in the fly, where Sarah Marston clocked in at 1:03.08.

Elizabethtown 123, Lancaster Catholic 47

E-town (1-0, 4-2) swept the 200 and 500 freestyles, the 200 IM, the 100 backstroke and the 100 breaststroke at home on Senior Night. Diver Kierstan Lentz teamed with fellow seniors Camille Donahue, Megan Handshew and Lexi Fink to win the 200 freestyle relay, while Fink added top times in the breaststroke and 200 IM.

Zoe Oriheul won the 50 free for Lancaster Catholic (0-1, 0-4), clocking in at 27.55.

Ephrata 123, Manheim Central 37

Alyssa Fedorshak and Kierra Parsons both won two events for Ephrata (1-0, 2-2). Fedorshak touched first in the 200 (2:06.03) and 100 (58.19) freestyles, while Parsons took the 100 backstroke (1:08.96) and the 100 flly (1:08.11)

Olivia Faulhaber won the 50 free (27.64) for host Manheim Central (0-1, 0-5).