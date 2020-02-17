When the two-day District Three swimming championships kick off next weekend, Lancaster County girls will hold 111 qualifying spots across all 11 events.
The competition, which runs February 28-29 at Cumberland Valley gets underway at noon on Friday with the Class 2A boys followed by the 2A girls, the Class 3A boys and finally, the 3A girls. Events will start with the 200 medley relay and conclude with the 200 freestyle relay.
Saturday's events will run in the same order, but starting at 10 a.m. with the 100 freestyle and wrapping up with the 400 freestyle relay.
Donegal's Claire O'Neill is the only Lancaster County swimmer to earn a top seed. Her time of 2:07.34 in the 200 IM earned her gold at the L-L championships earlier this month and gives the junior a four-second advantage over the field in Class 2A.
League champion Manheim Township leads the way with 18 entries in Class 3A, including teams in all three relays. Looking to defend her title, Gabby Stramara will enter the 100 butterfly as the second seed (57.00) in addition to No. 21 in the 100 freestyle. Fellow Blue Streak Liz Perot sits at No. 3 in the 500 freestyle (5:09.75).
Warwick follows with 14 entries, while league runner-up Hempfield earned 12 spots. Ella Root leads Hempfield as the third seed in the 100 breaststroke (1:05.37).
In Class 2A, Donegal boasts nine entries, followed closely by Lancaster Catholic.
After swimming in the IM, O'Neill will enter the 100 backstroke as the third seed (58.82). Indians teammate Jordynn Park earned the seconds seed in the 100 butterfly (58.12) and the third seed in the 100 breaststroke (1:05.21), while Hailey Fry checks in at No. 4 in the 200 freestyle (2:03.42)
Lancaster Catholic is the only 2A team to qualify in the relays, sitting at No. 12 in the 200 freestyle relay (1:53.00), No. 13 in the 400 freestyle relay (4:23.73) and No. 14 in the 200 medley relay (2:12.07). Leanna Smith will swim in two individual events for the Crusaders, including the school's highest spot at No. 16 in the 200 freestyle (2:12.92).
Northern Lebanon's Brookelle Anderson and Cocalico's Elise Westhafer will also swim in two events. Anderson is fourth in the 50 freestyle (25.45) and 10th in the 100 freestyle (56.11), while Westhafer is fourth in the 500 free (5:29.72) and sixth in the 200 free (2:05.30).
View the full girls Class 3A and Class 2A psych sheets here.