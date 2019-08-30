DOVER — When a team throws for two long touchdowns on its first two passes of the game, it will often come out victorious.
Elizabethtown had to fight for it, but the Bears did just that against Dover on Friday night, winning 47-32 in a nonleague shootout thanks to three TD connections between sophomore QB Pat Gilhool (12 for 22, 308 yards, 5 total TDs) and senior wideout Cole Rice (5 catches, 225 yards, 3 TDs).
The first came on third-and-long during the initial series of the game. Gilhool floated a pass right down the middle between two defenders to Rice, who burst through for the score. The second was after a shanked punt put the Bears in Dover territory; Rice caught a corner route pass, made a man miss and walked in for six.
Dover responded with a long drive ending in Cam Fetrow's TD run, but Gilhool answered right back with a 33-yard bomb to Cole Hitz, setting up a short 2-yard TD on the ground for Leon Allen (6 carries, 36 yards).
And after Jett Kelly's strip-sack on Dover QB Justin Johnson, Rice made a circus catch on the first play of the ensuing drive, leading to a 5-yard keeper for Gilhool.
When Gilhool got picked by Tanner Linker on another deep ball to Rice, E-town's defense answered with another strip-sack, this time by Elijah Reitmeyer, which was scooped up for an easy TD by Adnan Traore.
Dover valiantly kept itself alive with a late TD in the first half and two scores in the third. But a 20-yard TD pass to Brock Belmont (4 catches, 39 yards) and a third catch-and-run from Rice from 79 yards out was enough to ice it for the Bears in the fourth.
Up next: E-town (2-0) will play its home opener Friday against winless Conrad Weiser.