The District 3 playoffs have arrived for three L-L League gridiron teams: Warwick, in Class 5A, is set to play New Oxford, and in 4A, L-S is set to collide with Conrad Weiser and Elco is set to square off against Northern York.

Getting to know the L-L League’s opponents for Friday’s semifinals:

1. New Oxford Colonials (6-0) are back in the D3 playoffs for the second year in a row after falling to Cedar Cliff in last year’s 5A quarterfinals. Cedar Cliff went on to fall to Cocalico in the title game. … Coach is Jason Warner. This is his second stint as the Colonials’ coach; he was the interim skipper in 2015, and he took over full-time in 2018. … Funkiest result of the season? A 5-0 win over Gettysburg. It was only the second time New Oxford beat Gettysburg in a varsity tackle football game, and it gave the Colonials their first YAIAA division title since 2002. … New Oxford dipped down from Division I to Division II in the YAIAA this fall. … Quite a turnaround for this program; New Oxford went 0-10 in 2016, 0-10 in 2017 and 3-7 in 2018 before these back-to-back playoff trips. … Deepest postseason run was in 1996, when the Colonials reached their only D3 title game, falling to Manheim Central 35-14 in the 3A finale. They also reached the 3A semifinals in 1995, falling to Garden Spot, 40-7. … New Oxford has also been to the D3 playoffs in 2006, 2010 and 2013. … Two to watch: QB Connor Beans has five scholarship offers, and his top target is WR Ben Leese. They’ve provided quite the 1-2 air punch for the Colonials this fall.

2. Conrad Weiser Scouts (6-0) are coached by vet Alan Moyer, and they’re a pretty familiar face in L-L League circles. Weiser almost always has a couple of nonleague games against L-L League teams, and the Scouts will join the 37-team L-L League in 2022. … Weiser’s game last Friday against Muhlenberg was canceled because of coronavirus concerns, so the Scouts had an extra week of rest/prep time for their tussle against L-S. … Third year in a row in the playoffs for Weiser; the Scouts beat Berks neighbor Fleetwood in the first round before falling to Milton Hershey in the 4A quarterfinals last year. They also lost to Bishop McDevitt in the 2018 semifinals, so Weiser is no stranger to postseason runs — and they’re coming off a 6-0 regular-season ride. … Weiser’s deepest postseason trip was in 1996, when the Scouts were tripped up 53-34 by Bishop McDevitt in the 2A title game. … Three to watch: QB Logan Klitsch is a dual-threat machine; he’s 68-for-104 for 1,097 yards with 12 TD tosses against just two picks, and he’s also rushed for 355 yards and eight scores. … RB Diamond Nwanko (261 rushing yards, 4 TD) and WR Aanjay Feliciano (25 receptions for 534 yards, 21 yards per catch, 7 TD) are also key playmakers for the Scouts. … Berks League ranks: No. 3 in total offense (388 yards a game) and No. 3 in team defense (allowing 188 yards a game), and Weiser is No. 1 in Berks in turnover margin at plus-13, with just two giveaways. This is a very proficient, opportunistic bunch.

3. Northern York Polar Bears (5-1) were cruising right along at 5-0 before being blanked by Waynesboro 22-0 in their regular-season finale last Friday. … Coach is 19-year vet Bill Miller, who has NY back in the playoffs for the third year in a row. The Polar Bears had first-round 5A exits the last two years, against Governor Mifflin last fall and York in 2018. … NY has never been to a D3 championship game, but has been to the semifinals three times; this is No. 4. … Three offensive weapons to watch: QB Jordan Heisey (494 passing yards, 2 TD; 519 rushing yards, 6 TD) can beat you with his arm and his feet; RB Talon Balluscio has rumbled for 228 yards and five scores; and WR Trenton Peach has a team-best 14 receptions. … Two defensive players to watch: LB Zach Mowchan (73 tackles, 10 for losses, 1 sack, 2 pass breakups, 1 fumble recovery, 1 forced fumble, 1 INT) and DT Nick Fekete (26 tackles, 5 for losses, 3 sacks, 1 forced fumble) have blown up a lot of ball-carriers this season. ... And yes, Polar Bears is absolutely one of the best nicknames in all of District 3.

