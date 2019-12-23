One last glance through this year's notebooks …
This wasn't a Christmas story when it unfolded, some 15 years ago. But if your notion of Christmas spirit involves giving, then this is a pretty good fit.
It features Bobby Gerhart, Lebanon’s veteran pro stock car driver, and the man Gerhart might call his most valuable friend, one Rick Hendrick.
Their friendship began to grow in the late 1980s, when Hendrick's team developed a “homemade” chassis for testing purposes. The car, nicknamed “Dusty,” was driven by Greg Sacks to a second-place finish behind Dale Earnhardt Sr. at Talladega in May 1990. And thus began Hendrick’s commitment to in-house cars.
Hendrick sold the car in 1992. Five years later, Gerhart bought it from an Indiana team that was closing down.
“There was a lot of product available at the time,” he said in a recent interview.
Gerhart learned from the seller that Dusty was once Hendrick’s, but didn’t know at the time that it was his friend’s first home-built effort. He found that out later, coming to love the car after driving it to his first Daytona victory (in 1999) and a second place in 2000.
Yet amid all this success, Gerhart found himself reaching another realization.
“As my career began to take off and my relationship with Rick became closer,” he said, “I could tell that at some point in time, this car … just needed to get back to him.”
Gerhart decided to return the car, which he did — very quietly, aided by a Hendrick connection — in 2004. Dusty sat idle for a while, perhaps in part because the team was in shock over a horrific plane crash that took several Hendrick family and team members. Eventually, Hendrick’s general manager, Marshall Carlson, learned of the gift and called Gerhart in 2005.
“No one ever said, ‘We should have that car back,’ ” Gerhart said. “I just felt like it was something that needed to happen.”
Hendrick’s team began work to restore the car, which by then bore the scars of 15 years. They presented it to Hendrick in January 2009, as part of the company's 25th anniversary celebration, and flew Gerhart in to be on hand.
Today Dusty occupies a special place in the Hendrick Motorsports museum in Charlotte, North Carolina. And while Gerhart calls it “my museum car,” what you hear in his voice is not possession, but the satisfaction that comes with something made right.
Jaworski’s call
Ron Jaworski surely held the ball longer before any given pass in his Philadelphia Eagles career than the time he needed to answer a certain question.
“I think a team to me that has been quiet and has some talent is the Buffalo Bills,” he said. “I think the Bills could be a sneaky team.”
No, it wasn't after Buffalo’s Dec. 15 win over the Steelers, or even during the Bills’ 5-1 start this season, marred only by a 16-10 loss to that, uh, resourceful bunch in New England. It was back on July 30, when Jaworski, being interviewed before an appearance at Willow Valley, was asked for his under-the-radar NFL pick.
Sure, Buffalo had won four of its last seven games in 2018 while breaking in rookie QB Josh Allen … after a playoff season in 2017. But to go from 6-10 to 10-5 after Saturday's rematch with the Patriots speaks to both their talent and the growth of third-year head coach Sean McDermott, the former Eagles defensive lieutenant.
As for Jaworski, he may no longer have the profile of a national TV analyst. But he still has the chops.
• Connect with Jeff Young, a former LNP sports editor, at youngjeff212@gmail.com.