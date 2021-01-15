There was a lot going on Friday night when Lancaster Country Day welcomed Octorara for a Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Five girls basketball game.

Two teams, both trying to find their identity in a coronavirus-interrupted season. Country Day, the back-to-back reigning District Three Class 1A champ, was playing just its second game, with a new-look crew on the floor. Octorara, with rookie skipper Alex Stam making her debut on the Braves’ bench, was playing its first game this season.

Country Day sophomore point guard Genesis Meadows, one of the top returning players in the L-L League this winter, ended up stealing the show.

Meadows scored 11 of her game-high 20 points in the first quarter, and the Cougars roared to a 46-12 victory over the Braves, who were playing their first game as full-time members of Section Five, after dipping down from Section Four last year.

Country Day evened its Section Five mark at 1-1, as the Cougars set sail on defending their section crown minus 3,300-plus points in their lineup, after aces Ashanti Duncan, Annabelle Copeland and Kaela Stankiewicz all graduated last spring.

But it’s not a total rebuild at Country Day — not with Meadows and lefty junior shooter Kiana Wakefield, who scored 13 points against Octorara, back to anchor the ship.

“It’s a retool,” vet Country Day coach Hilary Waltman said. “We have the pieces, and we have other kids who want to get better. Now we’re trying to get all of those pieces together. And we’re starting to see that.”

Country Day zoomed to a 21-2 lead Friday, with Meadows beating the first-quarter horn with a runner in the lane for a cozy lead. Wakefield and the Cougars’ lone senior, guard Alison Ngau, each had early buckets to help Country Day get off on the right foot.

Meadows drilled a 3-pointer and Wakefield had two more baskets in the second quarter, and the Cougars nabbed a 30-4 lead at the break. Country Day iced it in the third quarter when Meadows splashed her third trey of the game, and Maddie Feddock had a pair of hoops in the key for a 42-7 cushion.

“I knew this was going to be a teaching year, and that it was going to be more work at practices … taking more time to teach the fundamentals and those kinds of things,” Waltman said. “I was up to that challenge, so we talk about work ethic and the desire to get better. The real bottom line here is that we’re fortunate to even be playing, and our girls recognize that.”

On Octorara’s side, Stam has an excellent pedigree; she played her prep basketball at Cardinal O’Hara under 600-game winner Linus McGinty, and she went on to play and coach in college for Millersville, under local legend Mary Fleig.

“It’s a lot different being on the first seat on the bench than it is on the second or third seat,” Stam said after her Braves’ debut. “It’s definitely a different role, but it was definitely a cool experience. Now we’ll try and get better each and every day. That was the message. I’ve seen improvement since Day One, and as long as we’re improving, the wins and losses will come and go.”

Ja’syah James scored nine points and Chase Decker grabbed seven rebounds to pace Octorara against Country Day. The Braves return to the court Monday for a nonleague scrap at Tulpehocken, while Country Day has a Section Five tilt on Wednesday at Lancaster Mennonite.

