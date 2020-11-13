Today's sports celeb birthday -- Nov. 13

Gene Garber

Garber did more than just strike out Pete Rose to end the star's 44-game hit streak in 1978. A right-hander with a side-arm delivery, Garber pitched in 931 games over 19 seasons in major league baseball. A career that included time with the Pirates, Royals, Phillies and Braves.

People from Lancaster County know that because Garber was raised in West Donegal Township and graduated from Elizabethtown High School and Elizabethtown College.

Gene Garber's stats via baseball-reference.com

But outside of Lancaster, baseball fans remember Garber, then with the Braves, for striking out Rose at Atlanta's Fulton County Stadium, ending the Reds star's pursuit of Joe DiMaggio's record 56-game hit streak.

Here's video of the at-bat when Garber ended Pete Rose's 44-game hit streak on Aug. 1, 1978.

Following his career in baseball, Garber retired to work on his family's farm and became a leader in farm preservation and conservation.

In 2016, the Lancaster Chamber of Commerce & Industry honored Garber with its George C. Delp Award for making a significant contribution to the agricultural community.