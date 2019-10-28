From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 5, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s happening around the league …

Kicking off the District 3 previews with a hefty stack of notables about the L-L League teams that qualified — and their opponents:

1. CLASS 6A NOTES

(8) Chambersburg at (1) Wilson: Coach Doug Dahms and his Bulldogs (9-1) are here for the 28th time, and that’s third-most in D3 history, behind Manheim Central and Cumberland Valley. … Wilson is 39-20 overall in D3 games, has won seven championships, and is back for the 14th year in a row; the last time the Bulldogs didn’t have a postseason game was in 2005. … Coach Mark Luther and Chambersburg (6-4) are making their 10th D3 trip, and the Trojans are 1-9 overall, including a first-round loss to Manheim Township last year. The Trojans’ lone D3 win was a victory over Red Lion in the 4A semifinals in 1993; Chambersburg fell to Cumberland Valley in the title tilt the next week. … This is the first time Wilson and Chambersburg will square off in a D3 playoff game. … (7) Cumberland Valley at (2) Manheim Township: Coach Mark Evans and his rampaging Blue Streaks (10-0) are making their 11th postseason trip in a row, and 14th overall, and Township is 9-12 in D3 games, including the 2017 championship tilt, a victory over — ta-da — Cumberland Valley. … This is old hat for coach Mike Whitehead and his Eagles, who are making their 29th D3 trip — second-most behind Manheim Central. CV has won 13 championships (tied for second-most with Bishop McDevitt behind the Barons), but none since 2015, and the Eagles (5-5) are back in the postseason after missing out last fall (it was the first time they missed the playoffs since 2006, so they’re happy to be back). … CV has appeared in 21 championship games and is 50-15 all-time in D3 playoff action. … This will be the second time MT and CV will get together in the postseason; the other was in the 2017 title matchup. … (6) Cedar Crest at (3) Central Dauphin: Coach Rob Wildasin and his Falcons (7-3) are making their sixth D3 trip, and their first since 2017. Cedar Crest is 2-5 in D3 games. … CD (8-2) is here for the 22nd time, one year after a trip to the finals, and is 26-18 overall in D3 games. … Skipper Glen McNamee and his Rams fell to Mid-Penn Commonwealth rival Harrisburg in last year’s finale, but they have three D3 championship banners: 2011 (4A over Wilson), 2002 (4A over Wilson) and 1997 (4A over Cedar Crest, making this a D3 playoff rematch 22 years in the making). … This is CD’s 16th D3 appearance in a row; last time the Rams missed the playoffs was in 2003. ... FYI: CD's two losses this season: 21-13 at Wilson in Week 1, and 10-7 at Manheim Township in Week 3. … And this: The Wilson/Chambersburg winner gets No. 4 Harrisburg (7-3) or No. 5 Central York (9-1), and the Manheim Township/Cumberland Valley winner gets the Cedar Crest/Central Dauphin survivor.

2. CLASS 5A NOTES

(1) Cocalico had an 8-2 regular-season ride and a runner-up finish in Section 2, and coach Dave Gingrich and his Eagles earned the No. 1 seed and a first-round bye. They’ll await the winner of (8) Governor Mifflin vs. (9) Northern York; Cocalico clipped Mifflin 26-14 in a nonleague game back in Week 3. … (13) Waynesboro at (4) Manheim Central: Make this a staggering 32 D3 playoff trips for coach Dave Hahn and his Barons, most in the district. Manheim Central is the back-to-back reigning 5A champ, and the Barons own a D3-best 18 championship gold trophies and are 58-13 in D3 games. … This is Central’s — gulp — 27th trip in a row to the district playoffs; the Barons haven't missed the postseason since 1991. … Waynesboro is here for the fourth year in a row, but the Indians (5-5) are 0-3 in those appearances, with first-round exits against Governor Mifflin, Manheim Central and Solanco. The Barons won 55-0 in 2017 and Solanco won 49-0 last year; Waynesboro has been outscored 145-14 in its three district trips, and coach Josh Sprenkle and his Indians' outfit get another crack at the Barons here. … (12) Mechanicsburg at (5) Warwick: Coach Bob Locker and his Warriors (8-2) are back for the second year in a row, and Warwick picked up its first D3 win last year with a lopsided victory over Palmyra. The Warriors are 1-6 in their six previous D3 appearances. … What a turnaround for Mechanicsburg, which went from 2-8 last year to a playoff trip this season under first-year skipper Anthony Rose. The Wildcats (6-4) are here for the 10th time — and for the first time since 2012 — and they’re 7-8 overall in D3 games. … Mechanicsburg has three championship appearances, falling to Steel-High in the 3A finale in 1983, losing to Manheim Central in the 2004 3A finale, and the Wildcats claimed the 1986 4A crown with a win over Carlisle. … This is the first time Warwick and Mechanicsburg will tangle in a playoff game. … (14) Solanco at (3) Shippensburg: The Golden Mules (5-5) nabbed the final seed, holding off L-L League neighbor Ephrata by mere percentage points for the final 5A bracket ticket. This is Solanco’s 6th playoff trip, and coach Tony Cox and his Mules are 3-5, including last year’s win over Waynesboro. … Shippensburg (10-0) is one of five undefeated teams in all of District 3, along with Manheim Township (10-0) in 6A, York Suburban (10-0) in 4A, Wyomissing (10-0) in 3A, and Upper Dauphin (10-0) in 2A. … Coach Eric Foust and his Greyhounds are making their 13th playoff trip, and they are 4-12 overall in D3 games, including a loss to York in last year’s quarterfinals. … Shippensburg has been to one title game, falling to Berks Catholic in the 2016 4A finale, and this showdown will be a rematch from 2015, when Solanco whitewashed the Greyhounds 43-0 in a 3A first-round clash. … And this: The Manheim Central/Waynesboro winners gets the Warwick/Mechanicsburg survivor — which could potentially trigger a Barons-Warriors rematch; Warwick topped Manheim Central 37-7 back in Week 3 — and the Solanco/Shippensburg winner gets No. 6 York (7-3) or No. 11 Exeter (7-3).

BONUS NUGGET: It’ll be an all-L-L League D3-4A first-rounder, when (8) Lampeter-Strasburg hosts (9) Elco. These two knocked heads last year in rainy, swampy Myerstown, with the Pioneers picking up a 37-0 win. … L-S is here for the 14th time and is 13-11 overall in D3 games. … Coach John Manion and his Pioneers (7-3) are making their 11th straight playoff trip, and they won the 3A title (over Gettysburg) back in 2007. L-S also reached the 3A finale in 2011, falling to Bishop McDevitt. … Elco (7-3) is making its 6th playoff journey, and the Raiders — who are riding a snazzy 7-game winning streak under coach Bob Miller — are 1-5 in D3 games; they beat Delone Catholic in the 2A semifinals in 2001, before falling to Wyomissing in the title game. … And this: The L-S/Elco survivor gets undefeated No. 1 seed York Suburban.

3. CLASS 3A NOTES

(6) Bermudian Springs at (3) Lancaster Catholic: Coach Todd Mealy and his Crusaders (9-1) are back in the playoffs for the 17th time, where they are 24-10 in D3 games with six championship banners. This is also a rematch from last year, when Catholic was 10-0 and the No. 1 seed, but Bermudian Springs tripped up the Crusaders 20-10 in the semifinals. … Coach Jon DeFoe and his Eagles (6-4) fell to Middletown in last year’s title game, but they’re back for the 17th time, and are 15-13 in D3 games. That includes a trio of championships, including a 2A win over Cocalico in 1992. … This is the third time Catholic and Bermudian Springs will clash in a D3 playoff game: The Eagles won in the 2A semifinals in 1998, the Crusaders won in the 2A semifinals in 2004, and Bermudian Springs snapped the tie with last year’s win, which sent the No. 1 seeds packing. … (5) Littlestown at (4) Annville-Cleona: The Little Dutchmen (6-4) are making their 8th D3 trip, and coach Matt Gingrich and his squad are jonesing for a victory with a 0-7 mark in playoff games. That includes a loss to Bermudian Springs in a first-round rain-fest game last year. … Littlestown (7-3) is no stranger to the D3 playoffs; coach Mike Lippy and his Thunderbolts are making their 25th D3 sojourn, and are 12-21 overall, with seven championship-game appearance and three titles: 1984 (1A over Cocalico), 1989 (1A over Wyomissing) and 2004 (2A over Lancaster Catholic). … This is the third time A-C and Littlestown will duke it out in the D3 playoffs: The Thunderbolts won in the 2A semifinals in 2004, and again in 2013 in the 2A quarterfinals. … And this: The Catholic/Bermudian winner gets (2) Middletown, and the A-C/Littlestown survivor gets undefeated No. 1 seed Wyomissing in the semifinals.

