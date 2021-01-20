Sometimes it’s not about the journey at all, but all about the destination.

Conversely, sometimes it is about the journey.

For defending Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Two wrestling champion Garden Spot — idle for eight days — it was the destination, a 46-24 victory over Manheim Central on Wednesday night in the cozy confines of the Barons’ gym.

“We’re a little rusty,” Spartans coach Adam Bunting said afterward. “Some of these guys it’s only their second or third match.”

For the Barons (2-1 league, 3-2 overall), one night after taking what legendary coach Tony Dipaolo would call a woodshed whuppin’ in a nonleague contest at Spring Grove, the journey from there to here was satisfying.

“I was very proud tonight,” Barons boss Billy Chamberlain said. “Our kids came out and they fought to the very end. Winning or losing.”

That showed at 172, where Rocco Daugherty, down 9-2, stunned Blake Weaver, headlocking him to an unexpected, third-period fall. That gave the Barons an early 12-4 lead and the sense that this was going to be that kind of night.

Aaron Martin got the Spartans off to a good start with a major decision at 152, the night’s starting weight.

Ethan Stoltzfus countered with a fall for the Barons at 160, Brett Barbush followed Daugherty with a fall and one had to wonder if the wrestling gods were riding the Barons bench.

The Spartans (2-0, 2-0) got back to nearly even with falls from Mason Musser and Dustin Swanson at 215 and 285, respectively, but Gabe Thomas’ fall at 106 pushed Manheim back ahead, 24-16.

It was the last bout to go their way.

At 113, Spot’s Adam Hahn took Aiden Krell down, accidentally kneeing Krell in the head as he worked a cradle and opening a serious cut. Unable to continue, Krell defaulted and, when Josiah Smucker scored a decision at 120, the Spartans had a lead they would not relinquish.

Mason Casey took a forfeit at 126, Jeremy Schilling hung on for an 8-6 victory — after taking an 8-0 lead on Uriah Warner — at 132 and Garrett Gehr iced the win with a pin at 138. Brice Brady closed out the night for Garden Spot, scoring a fall at 145.

“We’re young. We’re inexperienced,” Chamberlain said. “Win or lose, we’re going to battle. We’re going to go after it.”

With the Spartans starting seven wrestlers who are sophomores or freshmen, Bunting noted, “We’ll never be upset about a win, though. Especially against Manheim.”