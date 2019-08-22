On the heels of consecutive humbling seasons, they’re keeping it real at Garden Spot in 2019.
No bold projections of making it to districts, no promises of even a winning season. The Spartans are young, relatively inexperienced — as many as six returning starters on both sides of the ball — and perhaps a little emotionally rattled after a winless 2018.
“My expectation is that we improve,” said junior quarterback Jesse Martin, one of a few on the team who has played through 18 losses over the last two years. “Last year obviously was very upsetting. I’d like to see us win a few games, possibly break even.”
“I expect everybody to play four quarters, don’t give up,” junior running back and defensive end John Dykie said. “We need 100 percent from everybody to get the job done.”
In the end, success might not be measured by wins and losses, but rather how well the Spartans stay in ballgames, how stoutly they play defense, and how diverse the offense becomes, relieving pressure on Martin and Dykie to do it all. Last season, the pair’s combined yardage accounted for about 90 percent of the team’s production.
Maybe above all, success will have been achieved if swagger returns rivaling that of the Spartans during new/old coach Matt Zamperini’s first 10 years at Spot.
“We have to do a great job of coaching,” said Zamperini, who guided the Spartans to 56 victories and four playoff appearances from 2006 to 2015. He coached the Albright College defensive line the past three seasons while remaining at Spot as a teacher.
“We need to help them gain confidence to do their job,” he said, “to build their belief that they can compete.”
About the offense
Returning with Zamperini is the spread option, which will feature Martin and Dykie, and Zamperini hopes a few others, applying sideline to sideline pressure. Senior receiver Ethan Good figures to add some depth with Luke Shirk, Derrick Lambert and Zander Heagy providing some beef up front.
“When you run the spread, you’re throwing the ball around,” Zamperini said. “Jesse’s the ideal quarterback for what we want to do. We have some kids who are young but they will pose a threat to secondaries.”
About the defense
Taking over the coordination of the 4-3 scheme is Zamperini. Among his returning starters are Dykie and big bodies Shirk and senior Charles Martin, who both size up at 6-2 and 260 pounds. The defense last season yielded close to 400 yards and 49 points a game on average.
“We have to play solid, aggressive defense,” Zamperini said. “That’s the biggest area that needs to be fixed. We need to bring back some defensive attitude.”
Key to the season
Limiting opposition run game with aggressive play, and getting meaningful contributions from offensive weapons not named Martin and Dykie. They will get theirs.
Intangibles
Zamperini’s return will have an impact, of course.
“When the job came open, I felt a sense of duty to take it,” he said. “There are kids on the team I know well and like a lot. They deserve the best chances to succeed. I think I can show them the best things football has to offer.”
Final word
“We have everything to gain and everything to prove,” Dykie said of the 0-10 season. “I want to be on the team that brings us out of that (negativity).”