Music blared from the speakers and band, and the student section along with family and friends in the crowd went wild.

And then there was the sheer emotion from Garden Spot's players and coaching staff.

Did we mention the moon was full?

After 26 games, the losing streak is finally over as Garden Spot, behind a solid all-around effort, downed previously undefeated Donegal 28-7 in Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Three play Friday.

“It’s a feeling I never experienced before,” said Spartans' quarterback Jesse Martin, who had 178 yards of total offense and a key sack. “It’s exciting, and it is life-changing.”

With a crowd close to 1,000 on hand, the largest this season anywhere in Lancaster County due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Garden Spot wasted no time appeasing its fans behind Martin and John Dykie (23 for 106) as they took the opening kickoff 70 yards for a score.

It was Martin, who tallied 44 total yards in the quarter (178 total yards, 98 rushing, 80 passing), scoring from six yards out with 6:11 left to start the rout.

Dykie would add six more points with 6:33 left in the second quarter and it was all Spartans from there, with their defense being a huge part of that, holding Donegal to just 70 first-half yards and a big-time interception by John Vega in the second half.

The Indians finally got on the board late in the fourth quarter when Conner Hyle took it in from 15 yards out.

Star of the game

Martin summed it up best: This one goes to the team, many who play both ways.

When the defense needed to come up with a big play, guys like Vega with a big interception did.

When the offense got in trouble, Martin or Dykie found a way to grind out yards.

Quotable

“This was a whole team effort,” Martin said of the win. “All 11 guys clicked, I don’t think we had any mistakes on defense. Now we have to keep the same mentality for next week. We are going to go out and play that and every game from here one play at a time.”

Up next

Donegal has a tough home matchup against Lampeter-Strasburg next Friday night in Mount Joy, while Garden Spot heads to Lebanon to take on the Cedars. Both games are 7 p.m. starts.