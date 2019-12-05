Dustin Swanson does not fit the image of a heavyweight wrestler, the brawler grunting and pushing his way around the circle.

True, the Garden Spot junior been known to throw a headlock. Or two. Or three.

But, off the mat, he’s somewhat of a Renaissance man.

“I’m in band,” he said, adding, “I play tuba. I’m in the chorus right now, a baritone, but I’m not liking it too much.”

His opponents haven’t been liking it too much as Swanson improved from a 27-13 mark as a freshman wrestling at 220 pounds, to 32-6 in his sophomore campaign at 220.

He improved from placing fourth in the league tournament to winning the 220-pound title this past season; third in the sectional tournament to taking the title; going 1-2 in his first District Three tournament to advancing to the semifinals last year before ultimately placing sixth.

“I keep making improvements,” he said. “I’ve worked on things here in the room, with club coaches, (with) some college coaches. I just keep working for the same goal, no matter how many times it takes.”

That goal?

“To get to that state level and work from there,” he said, “take one match at a time.

“I know I’m capable with other guys and top three is very reasonable. I just need to push myself a little harder. I want to be in the state finals this year.”

This summer he got a peek at what is possible when he competed in the Junior and Cadet National Championships at Fargo, North Dakota.

There, he placed fourth in Greco Roman and second in freestyle, earning double All-American status.

“At Fargo, when the drawing came out, I said to myself, ‘We take one step at a time. Get to that first medals match, then get to the semis, the top six, and, from there, work hard to get to the finals.’ ”

In the Freestyle finals he met fellow Pennsylvanian Kolby Franklin who, as a freshman, was the 2019 Class 2A state runner-up at 195, wrestling for St. Joseph’s.

“I was a little more relaxed for the match,” Swanson said, “I could see he was working positions that I love to be in.”

In a match that lasted just under two minutes, Franklin, who has since transferred to prep school powerhouse Wyoming Seminary, prevailed 10-0.

“I went out there and wrestled my style,” Swanson said. “Unfortunately it didn’t come out the way I wanted to.”

One of a few times that result has occurred.

“(Then) I was on the Cadet National team out in Spokane, Washington,” he said. “As a team we took third in Freestyle and sixth in Greco. I went 11-3 overall.”

In September he also took part in the Waterway Duals at Oxford High School.

“Wrestling heavyweight, I took first,” he said. “I was about 240 pounds, but I’m already back down to 220.”

The question was asked: What’s more conducive to your style of wrestling, freestyle? Greco?

“We always make a joke at my house. I love Greco, that’s my style,” Swanson said. “I’m sure you’ve watched some of my matches, you know I do.

“(But) I seem to always do better in freestyle. Freestyle helps me a lot for folkstyle (the style practiced in scholastic wrestling) because I get to, you know, use different positions that guys aren’t used to.”

As mentioned, Swanson likes to wrestle on his feet, taking advantage of opportunities to ‘throw’ his opponent.

Growing into his frame, it’s become easier to do.

“As a freshman I weighed 200 pounds, I couldn’t gain five pounds to save my life and I was wrestling guys who were cutting from 240.”

Now a legitimate 220, he can hold his own with bigger wrestlers if need be.

“Mindset’s a lot of this sport,” he said. “I want to wrestle how I want to wrestle. I’m going to keep my head on focus and get where I want to.”