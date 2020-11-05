Sometimes being the top seed is tougher than coming in as an underdog.

The reason is simple. There is a target on your back from the get-go, and many times overconfidence sets in.

Not so for Garden Spot, which started its run in the District Three Class 3A postseason with an opening 3-1 quarterfinal win over West York.

“To us, the seedings don’t mean anything,” Elyse Mundorff said. “We are just going to try to come in as the underdogs and keep pushing for what we want.”

Although they admitted to having a few early jitters after allowing West York a 25-23 win in the first game, the Spartans washed those nerves right out of their system.

Behind some strong serves from Alli King and great passing from Mundorff, Julia Ellsworth and Chloe Grady, the team was able to dominate the next two, winning 23-9 and 23-8.

With King firing ace after ace on her first few serves, the Spartans fed off it and went on a 6-1 run. They then increased it to a 16-1 lead when Abby O’Neil took over, placing the ball short over the net, which baffled West York’s setter.

“We were frustrated with ourselves and knew we could come out better,” King said. “So we kept pushing each other. This being home, the spectators, and the energy they bring, just gave us good vibes.”

Defense and front line play were also key.

In the last three sets, they didn’t let many balls drop over the net, and Logan Martin’s play was a huge reason for that.

In addition to having many crucial kills to change momentum, her blocking was outstanding.

“It’s all thanks to my setter and passers,” said Martin, who refused to take any credit. “I couldn’t do it without them. It’s a team effort.”

West refused to go away without a fight, and in the final set after the Spartans opened with an 11-3 lead, the Bulldogs bounced back and made it close, but again the Spartans’ defense proved to be too much for West York in a 25-20 win.

“All through the playoffs, my motto has been to stay patient, because all these teams have made it here for a reason,” Garden Spot coach Lauren DiPiano said “We knew West York would be a tough one. We made just too many errors in the first game. This team has been in a lot of these kinds of games.”

With the win, the Spartans move on to the semifinal round, where they will host Fleetwood, 3-1 winners over James Buchanan on Thursday.

In the other half of the Class 3A bracket Thursday, York Suburban posted a 3-1 victory over Lancaster Catholic, with game scores of 25-17, 19-25, 25-19 and 25-18.