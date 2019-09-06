PALMYRA — Garden Spot dropped a 34-20 nonleague football decision at Palmyra on Friday night to drop to 0-3.
The Spartans’ offense showed sparks in the middle quarters, but were blanked in the first and fourth periods. In the second, Ethan Good caught an 84-yard touchdown pass from Jesse Martin. Martin also ran in a 24-yard touchdown in the second as Garden Spot cut a 20-point deficit to 20-13.
Despite a third-quarter scoring pass from Jesse Martin to Joel Martin for 43 yards, the Spartans never evened the score.
Turning point: After Garden Spot had pulled within 20-13, Palmyra (1-2) turned over the ball with a fumble. But the Spartans fumbled the ball right back two snaps later.
After Cougars reserve quarterback Seth Robertson picked up a first down with a 23-yard run, starting signal-caller Stephen Lyons came back in to throw a 41-yard touchdown pass to Kasey Shughart. That put the home team up 27-13 with 1:32 left in the half.
Star of the game: Shughart caught four passes for 89 yards and two touchdowns. In addition to the above score, he hauled in a 23-yard scoring catch for the final points of the game with 10:21 left in the fourth. He also had an interception on defense, and another pick that was called back on a roughing the passer penalty.
Key statistic: In the middle two quarters, Garden Spot rang up 214 yards of offense. But in the first and fourth quarters, they were held to 44 total yards. The Spartans also had four turnovers, and three additional fumbles they did not lose.
Up next: Garden Spot will travel to Solanco to open Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Two play on Friday.