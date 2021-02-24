Ephrata vs Hempfield-LL Girls Basketball
Ephrata's Olivia Fedorshak (30) takes a shot against Hempfield during second-half action of an L-L League crossover girls basketball game at Hempfield High School in Landisville on Thursday Feb. 11, 2021.

 CHRIS KNIGHT Staff Photographer

The L-L League girls basketball semifinals are set, after Cocalico stormed back for a wild win over Elizabethtown in a classic quarterfinal showdown on Tuesday. But that wasn’t the only game on the slate. Here’s the full roundup, with some notables

SECTION 1-2 CROSSOVER

Ephrata 66, Penn Manor 38 — One night after falling to Elizabethtown in the Section 2 play-in game for the L-L League quarterfinal slot, the host Mountaineers (11-4 overall) jumped back into regular-season play and clipped the Comets (5-9). Olivia Fedorshak (19 points), Jasmine Griffin (17 points), Mallory Kline (11 points) and Cara Tiesi (10 points with a trio of 3’s) showed the way offensively, and Ephrata dropped eight treys and opened the game on a 33-20 clip. Lily Sugra (14 points) and Kamia Goodley (11 points) led the way in the scoring column for Penn Manor, which welcomes red-hot Warwick on Wednesday for an intriguing crossover clash, as the Warriors try and stay inside the bubble in the D3-6A playoff chase.

SECTION 3-4 CROSSOVER

Garden Spot 64, Donegal 51Erin Gonzalez (career-high 23 points with three 3’s), Taylor Soehner (17 points) and Morgan Pavelik (11 points) paced the offense, and the boiling-hot Spartans (5-12) closed the game on a 38-24 push to win for the fifth time in their last six games. Donegal had a 27-26 lead at the half; Garden Spot went 18-8 in the fourth quarter to ice it. Sophia Floyd (season-high 20 points) and Victoria Burton (13 points) led the way for the Indians (0-13).

NONLEAGUE

Lampeter-Strasburg 46, Conrad Weiser 31 — The host Pioneers were looking for one more W to seal a spot in the D3-5A playoffs, and they got it Tuesday. Jenna Daveler paced a balanced attack with 10 points, and L-S (9-5) raced out to a 32-12 lead at the half and cruised past the Scouts. Hailey Leaman drilled three 3’s and chipped in with 9 points for the Pioneers. L-S sits at No. 11 — out of 16 qualifying teams — in Class 5A, so the Pioneers are looking good for a postseason trip.

Lancaster Country Day 58, Daniel Boone 52 — The Cougars are making a late-season push for a D3-2A playoff bid, and this road win will help Country Day’s cause. Genesis Meadows poured in 24 points — including 14 of 17 from the foul line — Kiana Wakefield added 13 points and Alison Ngau popped in a career-high 11 points for the Cougars, who were in a 23-23 stalemate with the host Blazers at the half before seizing control with a 19-12 third-quarter clip. The win put the Cougars (6-9) back on the 4-line — and in, for now — in the Class 2A ratings. Country Day caps its regular season on Thursday vs. Kennard-Dale. … FYI: Meadows continued her scoring tear; she’s at 23.0 points with 14 3’s in the last six games, as the Cougars continue their postseason push, after winning the last two D3-1A championships.

Northern Lebanon 44, Pequea Valley 34Ashlyn Messinger (13 points), Rachel Papson (11 points) and Mikayla Harrison (10 points) led the scoring brigade, and the host Vikings outscored the Braves 21-11 over the middle two quarters to snare the dub. Brooke Liney bucketed 11 points for PV. Northern Lebanon (7-8) is hovering around the cut-line in Class 4A; the Vikings are at No. 13 — and the top 12 teams get in — and they still have games vs. 6A Lebanon and 4A No. 10 Schuylkill Valley on the their docket. PV (5-9) is at No. 10 in 3A, and the top eight go there. The Braves still have games vs. 4A Octorara and 3A No. 8 Oley Valley to go.

Palmyra 45, Annville-Cleona 39 — In a battle of backyard-rival neighboring school districts, the Cougars grabbed a 21-14 halftime lead, and then held off the host Dutchmen (5-9). Alyssa Ulrich popped in 15 points for A-C, which outscored Palmyra 25-24 in the second half, but couldn’t get over the hump.

As mentioned, the L-L League playoffs got started Tuesday with a thrilling quarterfinal game in Denver, where host Cocalico used a blistering 16-2 fourth-quarter tear to rally past Elizabethtown. It was a heck of a come-from-behind victory for the Eagles, who will now shuffle off to Thursday’s semifinal round. Here’s the game story

* E-town, which couldn’t slam the door Tuesday vs. Cocalico, jumps back into regular-season action with its third game in as many nights on Wednesday, this time at McCaskey in a crossover tilt as the Bears — safe and sound for a D3-5A bid — polish off their regular-season slate. ... Wednesday's Pequea Valley at Octorara clash is the final L-L League head-to-head section game on the schedule this season. As of this post, Octorara is slated to play the last regular-season game among L-L League outfits this season on March 1, when the Braves visit Schuylkill Valley. Teams are permitted to add games moving forward. Stay tuned for any schedule updates.

WEDNESDAY GAMES

SECTION 1-2 CROSSOVERS

Warwick at Penn Manor, 7:30 p.m. (LNP coverage)

Elizabethtown at McCaskey, 7:30 p.m.

Manheim Township at Conestoga Valley, 7:30 p.m.

SECTION 3-4 CROSSOVER

Solanco at Elco, 7:30 p.m.

SECTION 5

Pequea Valley at Octorara, 7 p.m.

NONLEAGUE

Susquehanna Township at Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.

