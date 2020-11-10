The emotions ran high following Garden Spot’s 3-2 loss to undefeated York Suburban in the District Three Class 3A girls volleyball final in New Holland on Tuesday night.

Tears flowed from many players, even coach Lauren DiPiano.

But time heals all, and in time despite a loss at home, in the year of COVID-19, what the Spartans accomplished will be something they'll able to look back on and smile.

A 16-2 record, a Lancaster-Lebanon League section championship and a return to the district final were things that seemed out of reach after heavy graduation losses.

And in any year other than this, that finish would have been enough to get them back to the state playoffs.

“They are such hard workers, it’s tough to come in here and be the first seed,” a teary-eyed DiPiano said as she looked at her girls. “I can’t say enough about their work ethic and heart. They have a lot to be proud of, and they did a lot of people doubted and said we couldn’t do at the beginning of the season. It is just a testament to who they are as people. They set the bar high.”

The noise level in the old gym at Garden Spot was loud, especially after the first two sets.

There, the Spartans executed their game plan to perfection. Behind the serving of Abby O’Neill, which seemed to take Suburban out of its system, and the net play of Logan Martin, Julia Ellsworth and Lucy Stern, Garden Spot took home a 25-23 first-set win, then took the second 25-20.

Suburban won Game Three 25-18, and then came the fourth, a see-saw battle, which Suburban also took 31-30 on a very close net call.

Despite that call, the Spartans still showed composure down to the final point of the final set.

Martin gave it her all with kill after kill. Stern had a non-returnable serve, and Elyse Mundorff was also ferocious when the ball came near her.

The difference-maker in the final game proved to be Suburban middle hitter Eliana Rodgers, who opened up the lead with her serves, and when near the net she was able to get a kill.

“We knew after winning two, that they were not going to go down without a fight,” DiPiano said. “That is a great York Suburban team, they kept attacking our shorter blockers and got a lot of kills off that. “We had a couple of opportunities when we were ahead and just couldn’t put two points together and unfortunately that gave them momentum.”