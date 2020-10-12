From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 31, until the last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s going on around the league …

1. Are you ready for some Monday late-afternoon football? Annville-Cleona, looking for a Week 4 game after its Section 4 tilt vs. Pequea Valley this past Friday was postponed because of positive COVID-19 tests at PV, did indeed find an opponent, and the Little Dutchmen will host James Buchanan at 5 p.m. today for a nonleague clash. A-C vs. PV is now Nov. 6. … JB will play just its second game this season; the Rockets are 0-1, after falling to Big Spring 20-6 back on Sept. 25. … Cliff Pine is JB’s first-year skipper, and he inherited a team that played an independent schedule the last two years, going 7-13 overall. The Rockets were 1-28 over the previous three seasons, so they’ve picked up some momentum in Mercersburg over in Franklin County as of late. … JB, a Class 4A program, is part of the new-look Mid-Penn Liberty division, along with other former Tri-Valley League foes Halifax, Juniata, Line Mountain, Newport, Susquenita and Upper Dauphin. … JB went 3-7 last season, with wins over York Tech, Fairfield and Parkside, out of Washington, D.C. The Rockets played several Maryland-area squads in their independent schedule the last couple of seasons. … JB hasn’t had a winning season since 1995, and they’ll get an A-C team coming off a 28-14 win over backyard rival Northern Lebanon on Oct. 2, after a 0-2 start. … Key kid: A-C safety Alex Long has 27 tackles, including a team-best four sticks for losses.

L-L LEAGUE FOOTBALL STANDINGS, STATS

SIGN UP FOR L-L FOOTBALL EXCLUSIVE NEWSLETTER

SIGN UP FOR LNP | LANCASTERONLINE $1 SPORTS PASS

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

2. Did some digging, and finally came across some Manheim Central information, as the Barons are looking to get back on track after a 42-35 setback against Solanco for Central’s third loss in a row. And yes, it has been a while — a long, long while — since the Barons have suffered three losses in a row. In fact, the last time Central had three straight setbacks, gas was 62 cents a gallon, Rocky won best picture, a first-class stamp cost 13 cents, and Jimmy Carter was the president. … The year was 1977, and over a three-week clip, the Barons fell to Donegal (34-0), Warwick (14-8) and Ephrata (21-6). Central still ended up going 5-3 for a third-place finish in Section 2 under coach George Male. … The Barons head into Friday’s home tilt vs. Conestoga Valley at 1-3 overall, with games against Elizabethtown (Oct. 23) and Wilson (Oct. 30) still on the schedule. … Central’s last losing season? That was way back in 1971, when the Barons went 3-7, one year before the inception of the L-L League. … Central’s last non-winning season? That was a 5-5 finish in 1983, which included a 4-3 record and a third-place finish in Section 2. … The last time the Barons didn’t qualify for the District 3 playoffs? That was 29 years ago, in 1991. … The District 3 playoffs began in 1982, and Central qualified that season in the 2A bracket. Between 1982 and 2019, the Barons have only missed the D3 playoffs six times; in 1991, and from 1983-87. That’s it.

3. Two weeks to go before District 3 caps the power-point race for the ultra exclusive playoff brackets: Class 1A and 2A go directly to the championship games, while 3A, 4A, 5A and 6A are semifinals and finals only. … The L-L League’s best bets for making the district playoffs? Heading into this Friday’s Week 5 games, just four teams would be in: Warwick (3rd) in 5A and Lampeter-Strasburg (1st), Elco (2nd) and Cocalico (3rd) in 4A. … Wilson (5th) and Hempfield (6th) are bubble teams in 6A — and the Bulldogs and the Black Knights will square off on Oct. 23 in West Lawn — and Solanco (5th) is a bubble team in 5A. … Columbia (4th in 2A) and Annville-Cleona (6th in 3A) are also on the outside looking in. … Complete District 3 rankings are here.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP L-L League football coverage