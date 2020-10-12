From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 31, until the last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s going on around the league …
1. Are you ready for some Monday late-afternoon football? Annville-Cleona, looking for a Week 4 game after its Section 4 tilt vs. Pequea Valley this past Friday was postponed because of positive COVID-19 tests at PV, did indeed find an opponent, and the Little Dutchmen will host James Buchanan at 5 p.m. today for a nonleague clash. A-C vs. PV is now Nov. 6. … JB will play just its second game this season; the Rockets are 0-1, after falling to Big Spring 20-6 back on Sept. 25. … Cliff Pine is JB’s first-year skipper, and he inherited a team that played an independent schedule the last two years, going 7-13 overall. The Rockets were 1-28 over the previous three seasons, so they’ve picked up some momentum in Mercersburg over in Franklin County as of late. … JB, a Class 4A program, is part of the new-look Mid-Penn Liberty division, along with other former Tri-Valley League foes Halifax, Juniata, Line Mountain, Newport, Susquenita and Upper Dauphin. … JB went 3-7 last season, with wins over York Tech, Fairfield and Parkside, out of Washington, D.C. The Rockets played several Maryland-area squads in their independent schedule the last couple of seasons. … JB hasn’t had a winning season since 1995, and they’ll get an A-C team coming off a 28-14 win over backyard rival Northern Lebanon on Oct. 2, after a 0-2 start. … Key kid: A-C safety Alex Long has 27 tackles, including a team-best four sticks for losses.
L-L LEAGUE FOOTBALL STANDINGS, STATS
SIGN UP FOR L-L FOOTBALL EXCLUSIVE NEWSLETTER
SIGN UP FOR LNP | LANCASTERONLINE $1 SPORTS PASS
2. Did some digging, and finally came across some Manheim Central information, as the Barons are looking to get back on track after a 42-35 setback against Solanco for Central’s third loss in a row. And yes, it has been a while — a long, long while — since the Barons have suffered three losses in a row. In fact, the last time Central had three straight setbacks, gas was 62 cents a gallon, Rocky won best picture, a first-class stamp cost 13 cents, and Jimmy Carter was the president. … The year was 1977, and over a three-week clip, the Barons fell to Donegal (34-0), Warwick (14-8) and Ephrata (21-6). Central still ended up going 5-3 for a third-place finish in Section 2 under coach George Male. … The Barons head into Friday’s home tilt vs. Conestoga Valley at 1-3 overall, with games against Elizabethtown (Oct. 23) and Wilson (Oct. 30) still on the schedule. … Central’s last losing season? That was way back in 1971, when the Barons went 3-7, one year before the inception of the L-L League. … Central’s last non-winning season? That was a 5-5 finish in 1983, which included a 4-3 record and a third-place finish in Section 2. … The last time the Barons didn’t qualify for the District 3 playoffs? That was 29 years ago, in 1991. … The District 3 playoffs began in 1982, and Central qualified that season in the 2A bracket. Between 1982 and 2019, the Barons have only missed the D3 playoffs six times; in 1991, and from 1983-87. That’s it.
3. Two weeks to go before District 3 caps the power-point race for the ultra exclusive playoff brackets: Class 1A and 2A go directly to the championship games, while 3A, 4A, 5A and 6A are semifinals and finals only. … The L-L League’s best bets for making the district playoffs? Heading into this Friday’s Week 5 games, just four teams would be in: Warwick (3rd) in 5A and Lampeter-Strasburg (1st), Elco (2nd) and Cocalico (3rd) in 4A. … Wilson (5th) and Hempfield (6th) are bubble teams in 6A — and the Bulldogs and the Black Knights will square off on Oct. 23 in West Lawn — and Solanco (5th) is a bubble team in 5A. … Columbia (4th in 2A) and Annville-Cleona (6th in 3A) are also on the outside looking in. … Complete District 3 rankings are here.
TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77