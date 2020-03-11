LEWISBURG — Gabby Stramara kept her season alive Wednesday morning.

The Manheim Township sophomore clocked in at 56.35 in the 100 butterfly at the PIAA Class 3A girls swimming championships. Her drop of 0.03 seconds put her fifth in the final heat and 12th overall after the preliminaries, earning Stramara a spot in the evening's consolation final.

After the morning preliminary heats, the top eight swimmers advance to the finals in each event, while the swimmers finishing ninth to 16th claims spots in the consolations.

Stramara was on of four Lancaster-Lebanon League entries on the first day of competition at Bucknell's Kinney Natatorium.

The sophomore opened the meet teamming with Brynn Magrini, Olivia Pyott and Faith Forman to swim the 200 medley relay in 1:50.16. The time put Township 23rd overall.

Solanco freshman Addie Scott followed in the 200 freestyle, finishing 25th with a time of 1:55.79.

Conestoga Valley's Karli Raasch has a chance to come back for the finals after finishing 17th in the 200 IM. The junior shed exactly one second from her seed time to clock in at 2:07.83 to earn the spot as a first alternate.

Raasch was just the second of nine L-L qualifiers to drop time before Stramara stepped onto the blocks. Ephrata junior Thomas McGillan was the first in the boys 50 freestyle prelims.

The Class 3A girls finals and consolation finals are tentatively scheduled to start at 6:40 p.m. on Wednesday. For updates, follow @dianapugs on Twitter.