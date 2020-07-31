The big story of the Lancaster County Junior Golf Tour this summer can be told in just a few shots.

All of them — theme alert — were hit Friday, at Lancaster Country Club, by Garrett Engle.

On the 10th hole at LCC, a famously long, tough par-4, Engle hit a 350-yard drive, followed by a 110-yard lob wedge, followed by a 12-inch birdie putt.

On the 11th, also a legit par-4, Engle hit a 330-yard drive, 80-yard pitch, and two-foot birdie putt.

On 13, a dogleg-left par-4, Engle hit his drive left, into the heavy stuff. From there, he bypassed the dogleg and blasted an 8-iron over a group of towering trees to the middle of the green, leading to a two-putt birdie.

The 8-iron traveled 210 yards.

Must be nice.

“It is,’’ Engle acknowledged.

Engle, who attends Central Dauphin High School in the Harrisburg area and will attend the University of Oklahoma on a golf scholarship a year from now, shot 68 from to win the LCJGT’s Tour Championship by four shots over Warwick senior Tyson Mitchell.

Heading into the back nine Friday, as many of 10 players were in the hunt. At one point six were tied at 1-under par. But the stretch from the 10th through 15th at LCC includes some separators. Engle played them 2-under par as everyone else fell off.

Engle has seven top-10 finishes in American Junior Golf Association events, finished fourth in the Pennsylvania Amateur last year, and missed qualifying for the 2019 U.S. Open, in sectional qualifying, by two shots.

He plays the LCJGT because “the events are so well-run,’’ he said. “It’s an opportunity to gain some confidence, put some scores up.’’

He played in five of six LCJGT events this year, and won all five.

On the girls side, here’s a name to get used to: Kayla Maletto, who shot a 1-under par 73 Friday for a six-shot win over Hannah Barrett of Carlisle.

Maletto is 14, a freshman-to-be at Wilson High.

“I’m happy because I usually only shoot under par when I’m alone or playing with my friends,’’ she said. “(Tournaments) are way different.’’

Maletto, who also won a Philadelphia PGA Section Junior at Hershey Country Club July 23-24, did it with the putter Friday.

She strung together four straight one-putts from No. 13 through 16, the last four a par-save after hitting her drive and approach into bunkers.

“It takes my a while to get used to the greens,’’ she said. “Especially here. The highlight today was putting.’’

Both Engle and Maletto for the tour championship for the second straight year.

Jesse Shue of Columbia shot 83 to win the boys silver division by a shot over Jamesson Radwanski.

The LCJGT season concluded Friday.

The final point standings:

Boys gold division: 1. Engle, 2. Jonathan Glick of Lancaster; 3. Derek McGlaughlin of Elizabethtown; 4. Connor Strine of Lancaster.

Girls gold division: 1. Maletto; 2. Elle Overly of Lititz; 3. Tristan Groff of Lancaster; 4. Barrett.

Boys silver division: 1. Jesse Shue of Columbia; 2. Jamesson Radwanski of Mohnton.

Boys bronze division: 1. Braedan Stringer of Mohnton; 2. Christopher Eberly of Atglen.

Girls silver division: 1. Piper Smith of Lancaster; 2. Mary Emma Guldi of West Chester.

Boys futures: 1. Miles McGinty of Lititz; 2. A.J. Eberly of Atglen.

Girls futures: 1. Vivian Powers of York; 2. Kyla Quimby of West Lawn.

The LCJGT also gives annual scholarships to high school seniors in the program based on academic achievement.

The winners: Liam Badger, (Lancaster Catholic High School, will attend the University of Pittsburgh); Maddy Bailey (Lancaster Mennonite, Millersville); Emma Dissinger (Cedar Crest, Lebanon Valley); Henry Pilliod (Berks Catholic, Ohio State); Megan Ruffing (Wilson, LaSalle); Hannah Thomas (Hempfield, West Chester).