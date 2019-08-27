From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 5, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s happening around the league …

Notables as the Week 2 games quickly approach. And don’t forget: It’s a quick turnaround week for a trio of L-L League squads; on Thursday night, Octorara will visit Annville-Cleona for their Section 3 opener, and Cocalico will head to Cedar Cliff for a nonleague skirmish. Then there’s 14 more big games on Friday, including a full slate of more Section 3 openers.

1. In its 16-7 victory over Susquehanna Township last Friday, Manheim Central got three field goals from Nate Reed and a blocked-punt/special teams TD from Chris Pagano. The high-powered Barons did not score an offensive TD in the game, which got us thinking: When was the last time Central didn’t score an offensive TD in a game? With the help of coach Dave Hahn, who scoured his Barons’ record book, we found the following:

* The last time Central won a football game without scoring an offensive TD? It was a memorable victory: 3-0 over Strath Haven in the PIAA-3A state semifinals on a windswept, late-November Saturday afternoon at Coatesville back in 2003. The Barons beat Pine-Richland in the snow in Hersheypark Stadium the following week for the program’s first PIAA title.

* The last time Central didn’t score an offensive TD in a loss? That would be Sept. 11, 2015, when the Barons dropped a 10-3 nonleague decision against Hempfield. Central rebounded nicely from that Week 3 setback, winning nine of its next 11 games. But the Barons bowed out to Susquehanna Township 21-20 in the D3-3A semifinals.

Since that loss to Susquehanna Township in 2015 — wait for it — Central is 39-4. The losses: In 2016 against Cocalico in a Section 2 game, and against Harrisburg in the D3-5A finale; in 2017 against Gateway in the PIAA-5A state semifinals; and in 2018 against Penn Hills in the PIAA-5A state championship game. The Barons head into Friday's home game against Hempfield riding a 26-game regular-season unbeaten streak.

* And this one: The last time the Barons were shutout in a football game? It’s been a while — Oct. 7, 2011, when Lampeter-Strasburg pinned a 22-0 L on Central. The Pioneers went 7-0 in league play that season and won their second Section 2 championship in a row — in their first two seasons after coming up from Section 3. L-S went on to reach the D3-3A title game that year, falling to Bishop McDevitt 28-14 in the finale.

2. You’ve probably heard by now that L-S junior QB Sean McTaggart is on the shelf with a knee injury. The Pioneers’ dual-threat went down in the second half of L-S’s 50-6 romp over Spring Grove last Friday. That’s a bummer for McTaggart, who made waves among college recruiters this summer. He’s a dynamic player, and L-S will miss him. We’re anxious to see who steps into McTaggart’s spikes, and if the Pioneers’ offense — with multiple skill players back this season — can keep cranking. Here is John Walk’s story about McTaggart’s injury ...

3. One of the newbie quarterbacks we were anxious to get a look at this season was Solanco senior Grady Unger. He is stepping into Joel McGuire’s extra-large shoes, but he said at Media Day that he was up to the task and ready to take over the reins. And Unger had a solid debut for the Mules: He rushed for 54 yards with a pair of TD keepers — covering 2 and 4 yards, respectively — and he completed four passes to Ryan Smith for 64 yards, including a 29-yard TD toss. Yes, Northeastern York won the game 55-35, but Unger got his feet wet, he kept the offense moving, and he got some much-needed big-game, under-the-lights, on-the-fly experience, which will only help him and the Mules moving forward. They’ll get a Kennard-Dale squad fresh off a 55-6 win over Pequea Valley on the road on Friday. Enjoy that bus ride from Quarryville to Fawn Grove.

